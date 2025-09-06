How Soft Cell Dusted off an Obscure 60s B-Side and Soared With “Tainted Love”

How does a somewhat unheard 60s B-side eventually become one of the most iconic hits of the 1980s? “Tainted Love” took one of the most bizarre journeys ever from its humble origins to its belatedly massive popularity.

A musical movement in England in the 70s started the ball rolling. The British duo Soft Cell took it from there and made the song their biggest ever hit.

The Advantages of Obscurity

The long, strange history of “Tainted Love” begins with Ed Cobb, who performed in the vocal group The Four Preps. In addition, Cobb established himself as a songwriter for other artists in the 60s. It was in that guise that he wrote “Tainted Love”.

Gloria Jones, signed to Cobb’s production company as a teenager, scored a couple of minor early 60s hits and received the first opportunity to record the song. But it only came out as a B-side in 1965. And since the A-side flopped, the song’s shelf life really should have expired right there.

But in the 1970s, a trend known as “Northern Soul” started sweeping Great Britain. DJs in British clubs started seeking out R&B songs from America in the 60s to rev up dance floors. If one of these songs was languishing in obscurity, even better. The tastemakers on the Northern Soul scene could then claim them as genuine finds. That’s how “Tainted Love” gained a second life.

Turning “Tainted” Around

Several artists did covers of “Tainted Love” in the mid-70s, including Gloria Jones herself. But the song wouldn’t truly take off until Marc Almond and David Ball got hold of it. Known as Soft Cell, they were in desperate need of a breakthrough song. Their first single had failed, and they were given one more chance to come up with a hit.

Produced by Mike Thorne, Soft Cell’s version of “Tainted Love” included all kinds of 80s-era sonic touches, including laser beam synths. They slowed the pace down a tad, which better highlighted Almond’s arch delivery on lead vocals. To up the ante, they included The Supremes’ “Where Did Our Love Go” on the 12-inch version, turning it into a medley.

Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love” took off in England when released in 1981. A year later, it made the same kind of progress in the US, reaching the Top 10. It landed on the duo’s debut album, Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret, which sold extremely well. Although Soft Cell never again hit that big in the US, they became chart stalwarts in their native country.

Behind the Lyrics of “Tainted Love”

Maybe it’s just Almond’s somewhat ominous delivery, but Cobb’s lyrics on “Tainted Love” seem ahead of their time in how they delve into the darker aspects of love. “I’ve got to get away.” Almond sings. “From the pain you drive into the heart of me.” “And I’ve lost my light,” he admits of his sad state.

“Once I ran to you,” the narrator complains. “Now I run from you.” Soft Cell altered the lyrics somewhat on the line, “And you think love is to pray,” creating some fascinating new dimensions to this romance in the process. “Don’t touch me please,” Almond shrieks. “I cannot stand the way you tease.” The way that he sings it, however, makes you wonder if he’s putting up much of a fight.

“Tainted Love” is one of several 80s songs that sounded so original that people were blown away to find it was a cover. Soft Cell deserves credit for locating its untapped potential.

