More Country Stars Are Joining Blake Shelton for New Reality Singing Competition Show, ‘The Road’

For two years, The Voice fans have held out hope of one day seeing Blake Shelton back on their screens. The country superstar exited the show in May 2023 after 23 seasons to refocus on his family and music career. While it doesn’t look like that dream scenario will become reality anytime soon, Shelton will premiere his very own reality show, The Road, next month on CBS. With less than five weeks remaining until the show’s kickoff, the “God’s Country” hitmaker has announced a few special guests.

Blake Shelton Will Welcome Dustin Lynch, Brothers Osborne, and More

Following in the footsteps of its predecessors American Idol and The Voice, Blake Shelton’s new reality show The Road will employ the use of celebrity guest mentors for its 12 contestants.

Country stars Dustin Lynch and Karen Fairchild, along with Jordan Davis and Brothers Osbourne, will appear in the first season to help guide the aspiring musicians on their quest for a record contract and $250,000.

Produced by Shelton and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, The Road follows country megastar Keith Urban on his quest to discover the next big thing in music. Instead of a tiered competition, however, various emerging artists will headline for the “Blue Ain’t Your color” singer at music venues across America. Those artists place their faith in the audience, who determine which of them continue to the next city.

Shelton will host the show in addition to serving as executive producer, and “Redneck Woman” star Gretchen Wilson will take on the role of touring manager.

Shelton Wasn’t Eager to Return to Reality TV

Following his May 2023 departure from The Voice, Blake Shelton admits he “wasn’t exactly dying to do another singing show.” Apparently, however, the desire to authentically portray what aspiring musicians actually go through won out.

“Sleeping on buses, playing for crowds that didn’t buy a ticket to see you, writing songs that may or may not pay the bills,” the former Entertainer of the Year tells TV Insider. “That’s real.”

Keith Urban, whom Shelton dubbed “basically the nicest guy in country music,” was the perfect artist to guide the contestants. “He knows what it takes to survive out there, and he’s one of the best musicians in the world,” Shelton said. “Plus, he’s a guy who genuinely cares about helping other artists.”

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images