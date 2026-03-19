How Steve Miller Band Helped Inspire One of the Greatest Ozzy Osbourne Tracks of All Time (No, Really)

While they might share similar airspace in today’s classic rock radio rotations, Steve Miller Band and Ozzy Osbourne were operating on vastly different ends of the rock ‘n’ roll spectrum in the 1970s and 80s. But according to some musical legends who were around to watch both artists put out iconic hits in real time, the two acts were more connected than people realized. (But according to others, this is more myth than reality.)

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The two songs in question are Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” from 1980 and Steve Miller Band’s “Swingtown”, which came out three years earlier. In a 2012 interview with Classic Rock magazine, Quiet Riot guitarist Greg Leon recalled playing the riff to Miller’s “Swingtown” for Rhoads. “We were hanging out, and I showed him the riff. I said, ‘Look what happens when you speed this riff up.’”

According to Leon’s recollection, Rhoads—who had just landed his gig as Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist—expanded on this musical idea until he came up with what would become the riff to “Crazy Train”. Leon said he and Rhoads were just “messing around” at first. “The next thing I know, he took it to a whole other level.”

Other People Say That’s Not the True Story of the “Crazy Train” Riff

Because Steve Miller Band and Ozzy Osbourne seem so diametrically opposed at face value, the idea that “Swingtown” could have played any part in the development of “Crazy Train” is pretty remarkable. Though upon reviewing both tracks, this writer can definitely see where some connections could be made. Nevertheless, other musicians say this wasn’t quite how it happened in 1980.

Osbourne’s bassist, Bob Daisley, remembers the riff as solely Rhoads’ creation. “Then, I wrote the part for him to solo over, and Ozzy had the vocal melody,” he told Classic Rock. “The title came because Randy had an effect that was making a psychedelic chugging sound through his amp. Randy and I were train buffs, and I said, ‘That sounds like a crazy train.’ Ozzy had this saying, ‘You’re off the rails!’ So, I used that in the lyrics.”

Given the nature of each rock ‘n’ roller’s story, it seems plausible that both stories could be true. Greg Leon very well could have shown Randy Rhoads the Steve Miller Band track “Swingtown”. And as most musicians do, Rhoads very well could have marinated that musical idea and turned it into something totally new when he presented it to Daisley and the rest of the band. In any case, the riff worked.

“Crazy Train” served as Osbourne’s debut solo single, and he certainly made a strong first impression. The Blizzard of Ozz track hit No. 9 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts and continues to be a beloved addition to the Prince of Darkness’ catalogue today.

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