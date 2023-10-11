How to Get the Most Out of Going to the Movies With Regal—Everything You Need to Know About Seeing Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Movie Theatres

Sponsored Content

Videos by American Songwriter

While many people think of summer as a blockbuster season, if you’re anything like us, it’s when the weather dips low that we start to really get serious about our movie-going. From a horror-filled fall to a heart-warming holiday season, the back half of 2023 promises many enticing releases. Luckily, the Regal Unlimited program is here to make the mad dash to the movies even easier.

For less than the price of two movie tickets a month, Regal Unlimited gives members the chance to see as many 2D movies as they want, as many times as they want, whenever they want–with no blackout dates.

On top of helping you out in the ticket department, Regal Unlimited includes discounts on concessions, early access to new movies, and opportunities to bring a friend for free to select showings.

From now until October 13, Regal’s Slasher Sale promises a $60 discount on Regal Unlimited for 12 months (if paying in full). The deal arrives just in time for the horrific features that are slated for release in October, but Regal Unlimited is a gift that keeps on giving.

We here at American Songwriter are particularly excited about the impending release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The special event promises to be a can’t-miss experience.

[RELATED: 5 Things We Can Expect from Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Movie]

Swift has encouraged her fans to treat the Eras movie–which was captured at three of her Los Angeles shows–like a heightened movie experience. That means Swift-centric costumes, friendship bracelets galore, and singing along to her hits. Regal is offering special combo deals for the Eras Tour movie that includes custom Eras Tour popcorn buckets and cups for the cleverly coded price of $19.89 (see below).

We know our fellow Swifties will want the keepsake. With Regal Unlimited, purchasing the Eras Tour combo will add credit to your account which you can capitalize on during another visit to the movies.

Anyway you cut it, Regal Unlimited is a movie-fanatics best friend. Sign up soon so you don’t miss out on Regal’s best deals of the year.

Sponsored Content