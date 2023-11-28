Taylor Swift Announces Extended Version of ‘The Eras Tour Concert Film’ Coming to Video on Demand Just in Time for the Holidays

Taylor Swift is delivering a special gift to her fans this holiday season. An extended version of The Eras Tour Concert Film is coming to Video on Demand next month. The extended version will feature three performances that didn’t make the theatrical cut.

Swift took to social media yesterday (November 27) to make the exciting announcement. “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home,” she wrote in the post. Then, she revealed that the extended cut of the film will contain three extra songs. “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer,” and “Long Live” will be on the streaming film.

Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film… pic.twitter.com/JTpl0tz1uG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 27, 2023

Swift added that the film “will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada, and additional countries to be announced soon on… you guessed it, December 13.”

According to Swift’s website, the film will be available to rent on Apple TV+, Vudu, Amazon Video, Xfinity, Google Play, and YouTube.

The Eras Tour Concert Film was a massive success. The film pulled in more than $100 million worldwide in its opening weekend. At the same time, Swift didn’t have a distributor to push the movie to theaters. Instead, the pop superstar partnered directly with AMC to host screenings. As a result, the money that would have gone to a distributor went back to Swift.

However, it is about more than the money for the “Anti-Hero” singer. The film was a way to let fans who couldn’t make a live show see what the Eras Tour had to offer. At the same time, it was a way for her to thank fans for making her the star she is today.

She attended the movie’s premiere at the Grove in Los Angeles. Before the screening began, she delivered a speech. “Regardless of what was going on in our lives, we pranced on that stage grinning because of what met us on the other side. That was you,” she said during the speech. Additionally, she told fans they were the “main characters” in the film. “That’s what made the tour magical. That’s what made it different from anything I’ve ever done in my life. It was your attention to detail, your preparation, your passion, your intensity. Like, you cared so much about these shows and that made all the difference for us.”

