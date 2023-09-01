Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Film Has Shattered AMC Theatres’ Presale Records

In news that should be surprising to no one, Taylor Swift has broken yet another record with her still-unreleased concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The film, which will be in theaters on October 13, has shattered AMC Theatres’ record for single-day advance ticket sales revenue, pulling in $26 million this past Thursday. The film will be played on 4,000 screens across the U.S.

The film with the highest-grossing advance ticket sales prior to this was Spider-Man: No Way Home, which pulled in $16.9 million in presales ahead of its 2021 release. Tickets for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour are priced at $19.89, while tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home were sold at standard ticket prices.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is being distributed by Variance Films as well as the theaters that will screen the film, including AMC Theatres, Regal, and Cinemark. Horror sequel The Exorcist: Believer had its released date pushed up to October 6 to avoid competing with Swift’s cinematic event.

“Look what you made me do,” Jason Blum of Blumhouse wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on August 31. “The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23 #TaylorWins.”

On X, Swift officially announced the movie event that is currently throwing the film industry for a loop, and encouraged her fans to wear Swiftie attire while attending a screening. “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift wrote online.

“Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now,” Swift’s post continued. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged. 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

Swift also recently dropped a trailer for the concert film. The one-minute-and-19-second trailer showcases an in-depth look at Swift’s massive Eras Tour. “The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour,” an official synopsis reads. “Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!”

Swifties turned to the YouTube comments section to express their excitement over the new film. “She is my favorite queen ever. She slays and is still going after many months of tour. She had to memorize 3.5 hours of dancing, singing, and talking in front of millions of people all around the planet and she enjoys every second of it,” one fan wrote. “I went in Pittsburgh and she just looked so happy throughout the whole thing. I love her and she is the best thing that’s ever been mine.”

