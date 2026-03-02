How Wandering Eyes at a Party Led To Love And Rockets’ Biggest Smash

You’ll hear many stories from artists and record industry bigwigs about how they’re sometimes surprised when specific songs become hits. That was not the case for Love And Rockets’ 1989 smash “So Alive”.

Everyone from the band themselves to the record company knew that the song was golden, even before it was released and proved them right. Which was especially strange in this case. After all, the history of Love And Rockets and their members hinted at a defiantly uncommercial streak.

Party Girl

Coming out of Great Britain, Love And Rockets formed in 1985 from the ashes of two other well-regarded groups. Bauhaus, which also included L&R members Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins, carved out a niche as goth-rockers. Ash and Haskins also played in the short-lived outfit Tones On Tail.

As Love And Rockets, they released three well-regarded albums in short succession in the second half of the 80s. And they cultivated a solid audience on 80s alternative radio in the process. But nobody figured them for a hit band going into their self-titled fourth album in 1989. That’s when Daniel Ash went to a party one night, and everything changed.

Ash was with his then-wife when he saw a girl across the room who completely entranced him. The opening line of what would become “So Alive” popped into his head: “I don’t know what color your eyes are, baby, but your hair is long and brown.” All he had to do at that point was actually write the rest of the song.

“Alive” and Well

Ash hustled into the studio with the band, who were scheduled to work on one of David J’s songs. But Ash asked the band to give him a half-hour to write a song based on his idea. He went off with some whiskey and cigarettes and came back with “So Alive”.

When he brought the song to the other two members, they quickly fell in behind what he was doing. Haskins immediately began crashing about with the song’s unforgettable drumbeat. Inspired by Lou Reed’s “Walk On The Wild Side”, Ash utilized female backing singers to give the song a little bit of gospel flavor.

The band knew they had something much more commercial than what they’d ever done before upon first playback. As it turned out, so did the record company. They started printing stickers on the album before its release about how it contained a hit single in “So Alive”. All involved were correct on their hunches, as the song shot to No. 3 in the US in 1989.

Behind the Lyrics

After Ash sets the tone for “So Alive” with the aforementioned opening line, he goes on to describe what her presence does for him. “My head is full of magic, baby,” he insists. “But I can’t share this with you.” That line references Ash’s inability to talk to the mystery woman that fateful night.

He does an excellent job detailing her impact. “Your strut makes me crazy,” he sings. “Makes me see you more closely/Oh, baby, now I can see you.” But again, he has to rein it in because of his situation. “Wish I could stop, switch off the clock,” he muses. “Make it all happen for you.”

To give you an idea of the shot-in-the-dark nature of “So Alive”, Love And Rockets never again recorded a song that did any better than No. 82 on the US charts. Still, their one hit was a rare no-doubter for all involved.

Photo by Ray Garbo/Shutterstock