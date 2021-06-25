Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Jake Scott

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Jake Scott over Zoom video!

Jake Scott releases his eight-track project titled Goldenboy, a record that taps a top-shelf collection of pop’s hottest collaborators, including Noah Conrad (Ashe, Niall Horan, LANY), Rob Moose (Bon Iver, Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers), Josh Kerr (Kelsea Ballerini, Camilo Cabello, Little Big Town), Martin Johnson (Boys Like Girls, Jason Derulo), Brandon Paddock (Avril Lavigne, Christina Perri), John Greenham (Billie Eilish, Finneas, Cautious Clay) and Chad Copelin (Train, Third Eye Blind). Raised in a rural Southern household, Scott breaks the stereotypical mold by vulnerably shedding the traditional tropes of masculinity. While Scott recorded most of the project from a family barn in Arkansas, the sonics are anything but homegrown. He has a smooth sound similar to JP Saxe’s catchy, relatable intimacy, and he flawlessly blends it with soulful pop melodies reminiscent of Ed Sheeran.

Accompanying the EP is a colorful visualization of Scott grappling with breaking out of society’s mold. Watch the “Goldenboy” video above and here.

To celebrate Goldenboy, Scott recently launched his own virtual donut shop, Goldenboy Donuts. Available exclusively through Grubhub, Goldenboy Donuts is partnering with local brick-and-mortar donut shops in 11 cities for a six-month partnership. Each donut is handpicked by Scott and named after songs off the EP. Flavors include “Off” The Beaten Path (Apple Fritter), The Shadow (Chocolate Long John), and The Goldenboy (Regular Glazed), and more. Read more about the delicious partnership via Forbes, and order your own Goldenboy Donuts here.

The LA-based passionate-pop-heartthrob has made waves as an independent artist with more than 280 million cumulative streams. Scott’s first three songs off Goldenboy —“Off,” “Meet My Shadow,” and “Anymore” — have already amassed more than 4 million streams and landed on Spotify’s New Music Friday, Chill Pop, Fresh & Chill, and Pop Right Now, plus Apple Music’s New In Pop and Relationship Goals, just to name a few.

Scott has risen to become one of streaming’s breakout stars with his unconventional release strategy of writing, producing, and releasing one new song a month, which he did from 2018-2020, earning him 150M+ Spotify streams in 2020 alone. Known for writing “the lyrical language of love and life” (Music Connection), Scott not only pens all his own music — like hits “Like No One Does” (34M + Spotify streams), “Tuesdays” (28M+ Spotify streams), and “Favorite T-Shirt” (28M+ Spotify streams) — additionally, he’s been a collaborator for some of today’s biggest names, including Aloe Blacc, Carrie Underwood, Jason Mraz and Christina Perri.

