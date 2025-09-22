I Can’t Believe No One Remembers These 4 Hit Rock Songs From 1973

Need a solid playlist of rock songs from 1973? You’re not being too specific; that really was an excellent year for rock. Let’s take a look at four hits from that year that far too many people have forgotten about, and are still so enjoyable to listen to today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“In Every Dream Home A Heartache” by Roxy Music

How about a little bit of good proto-punk from the early 1970s? This Roxy Music gem is a standout release from For Your Pleasure, and one of the art rock proto-punk group’s most memorable releases. This Bryan Ferry-penned tune boasts some pretty fascinating, though sinister, lyricism that you didn’t typically hear around that time. “In Every Dream Home A Heartache” was ahead of its time when it was released in March 1973, and its theme is, disturbingly, still relevant in today’s world.

“I Got A Name” by Jim Croce

There’s tragedy mixed into this gorgeous folk rock tune. It was released just one day after the iconic folk artist Jim Croce was tragically killed in a plane accident at the age of 30. It’s a shame that his death has haunted this song so profoundly. It would have been a hit even if Croce had not passed on. “I Got A Name” made it to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and spent a whopping 17 weeks on the chart. It’s been used in countless movie soundtracks through the years, and yet, far too few people remember it today. If you’re going to revisit a song from this list, I highly recommend this one. And the whole of Croce’s discography, for that matter.

“Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” by Chicago

How about some Chicago? “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” was released in June 1974, and it became a Top 10 hit for the bluesy band. Bassist Peter Cetera co-wrote the track, which he allegedly wrote about his marriage coming to an end and coming out stronger. It’s a very uplifting tune. And it also marks a slight change in Chicago’s sound at the time, as it lacks a lot of the horns of their previous releases. Though, the trombone and trumpet can still be heard.

“Hocus Pocus” by Focus

This example of forgotten rock songs from 1973 is actually a one-hit wonder. Though, I don’t think that’s entirely fair. Focus was a solid prog-rock band. But the charts are always fickle, and even the most talented musicians can’t always score multiple hits. “Hocus Focus” ended up being the group’s only Top 40 hit in the US, peaking at No. 9 on the Hot 100 chart. And boy, is it an absolute hard rock jam today.

