Early Look: Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, & Michael Bublé Blend Styles in “The Joker” Cover on ‘The Voice’ Premiere

Taking the plunge, a group of new contestants will put their talents to the test during the first round of blind auditions tonight on The Voice. That’s right, the wait is finally over as season 28 kicks off tonight with Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé returning as coaches. Although the contestants felt the pressure of performing on stage, in front of some of the biggest names in the music industry, the four coaches offered a taste when they joined forces for a cover of Steve Miller Band’s “The Joker.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Given the stardom surrounding each coach, the special performance of “The Joker” already set the bar extremely high for season 28. Having decades worth of experience among the four of them, Horan, Reba, Snoop, and Bublé felt right at home on the stage. While “The Joker” might not be their usual style, each singer offered their signature take on the classic.

Looking at what fans had to say about the performance, which brought in over 1.3 million views, they read, “Niall’s voice is so underrated! His voice was my favorite out of all of them (which isn’t surprising to me), but they all sounded great! So glad Niall is back!” The love for Horan continued to stack up with another comment, insisting, “Niall is once again proving he can sing absolutely anything. Snoop took me by surprise with his versatility. Reba slaying as always and Michael being iconic.”

[RELATED: Where, When, and How To Watch the Season 28 Premiere of ‘The Voice’ Tonight]

Michael Bublé Hopes To Snag Three-Peat On ‘The Voice’

With fans already picking their favorite coach, season 28 of The Voice will kick off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For those without cable, they can watch new episodes the next day on Peacock.

Although returning for another season, season 28 marked a unique milestone for Bublé. When coaching in season 26, he helped Sofronio Vasquez secure a win. And in season 27, the crown went to Adam David, who gained advice from his coach, Bublé. With two back-to-back wins under his belt, the singer looked for a three-peat.

Celebrating another season, the coaches appeared ready to battle it out. Don’t miss The Voice, airing Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.



(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)