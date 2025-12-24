“I Don’t Know What You’re Talking About”: Ian Gillan Had Zero Clue About Deep Purple’s ‘Stranger Things’ Feature, Says He Doesn’t Own a Television

First joining Deep Purple during the late 1960s, Ian Gillan never looked back as the years turned into decades. Throughout that time, he watched the band expand its stardom with each new release. And speaking of fans, it seemed that the creators of Stranger Things were supporters of Deep Purple, as they used one of the band’s hit songs for the show. Although a special moment for Gillan, he admitted he had no idea the show used “Child In Time.”

First released on the 1970 album In Rock, “Child In Time” featured Ritchie Blackmore, Gillan, Jon Lord, and Ian Paice. At the time of its release, the song landed No. 1 on the Australian Albums chart. In the UK, it climbed to No. 4. But no matter what the charts showed, the song became a classic in the group’s discography.

When promoting the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the trailer included parts of the “Child In Time.” The addition of the classic song should come as no surprise, given that the show highlights Kate Bush and Metallica in the past.

Ian Gillan Explains How The Creative Process Changed Over The Years

While fans enjoyed the trailer, Gillan joked about not knowing anything about the show or trailer. When asked by Classic Rock, he promised, “I don’t know what you’re talking about. [I] don’t have Netflix. I don’t have a television. So yes, in that respect it’s a surprise!”

Although cherishing the history of his career, Gillan recalled the creative process at the time. With age playing a major factor in the music he created, he said, “It’s a slow process, but it happens. When you’re a kid, you write about fast cars and loose women and that sort of thing, or at least we did in those days. And it’s very rock ’n’ roll and had a lot of attack and youthful energy.”

With the years stacking up, Gillan knew the moment he started thinking differently. “I started thinking in my thirties, ‘This is ridiculous; this feels uncomfortable.’ So you have to find other things to write about – stuff that’s interesting and off-the-wall. You have to adapt, otherwise you look like a fool. But you can write a song about anything, at least in my experience.”

Whether he’s aware of it or not, Gillan’s legacy lives on, with songs like “Child in Time” still resonating with listeners across generations.

(Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)