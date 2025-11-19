Blackmore’s Night, Featuring Deep Purple Legend Ritchie Blackmore, Postpones Remaining 2025 Tour Dates Due to “Illness Within the Band”

Blackmore’s Night, the renaissance folk-rock group featuring founding Deep Purple and Rainbow guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, has postponed its remaining 2025 tour dates. The band, which is fronted by Blackmore’s wife, singer Candice Night, has posted a message on its official website and social media pages announcing that the concerts were postponed “due to medical reasons.”

The note adds, “We are sorry for any inconvenience.” Meanwhile, a rep for Blackmore’s Night shared an official statement with American Songwriter announcing that all of the group’s concerts “are postponed due to illness within the band.”

Blackmore’s Night had played the first two shows of a planned fall tour of the Eastern U.S.—on November 9 in Alexandria, Virginia, and November 13 in Lititz, Pennsylvania—but announced on November 15 that its concert that night in Newton, New Jersey, was postponed because of “a medical emergency.”

Now, the group’s remaining three 2025 concerts also have been shelved, at least temporarily. Those performances were to have taken place on November 20 in Wilmington, Delaware; November 23 in Cohoes, New York; and November 29 in Tarrytown, New York.

Proceeds from each concert on the tour were to have benefited a different local charity aiding animals.

During the November 9 show, Blackmore’s Night delivered a rare performance of the 1970 Deep Purple song “Child in Time.” According to Setlist.fm, that was the first time Blackmore’s Night had played the tune since 2007.

About Ritchie Blackmore’s Recent Health Issues

While details about the “medical issues” that led to the postponement weren’t specified, Night had revealed in some recent interviews that Blackmore has been dealing with multiple health problems in recent years.

In August 2025, the singer explained in an episode of the Iron City Rocks podcast that Ritchie, who turned 80 in April, had a heart attack a couple of years ago. She also revealed that Blackmore had gout, which was affecting his feet and one of his fingers. Lastly, Night mentioned that Blackmore also had long experienced issues with his back.

Candice also pointed out that because of Ricthie’s heart issues, he was advised to avoid traveling by plane. Because of that, Blackmore’s Night now generally only play concerts within driving distance from where the couple lives in Long Island, New York.

More About Ritchie Blackmore

Blackmore co-founded Deep Purple in 1968, and was of the band’s driving creative forces. He co-wrote many of the band’s classic songs, including “Smoke on the Water,” “Highway Star,” and “Space Truckin’.”

In 1975, Ritchie left Deep Purple and formed Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, later shortened to Rainbow. He rejoined Deep Purple from 1984 to 1993, then relaunched Rainbow in 1994.

In 1995, Blackmore and his then-girlfriend Night formed Blackmore’s Night, which has become his main musical outlet. The couple married in 2008.

In 2016, Blackmore was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Deep Purple.

Blackmore’s Night released its latest studio album, Nature’s Light, in 2021.

Meanwhile, Night released a solo album in 2025 called Sea Glass that features Blackmore on two tracks.

11/15 – Newton, NJ @ Newton Theatre

11/20 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

11/23 – Cohoes, NY @ Cohoes Music Hall

11/29 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

