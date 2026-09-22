“I Don’t Live in That Space”: Riley Green Says There’s a Reason His Music Doesn’t Sound Like Morgan Wallen (Exclusive)

A little over a decade into his career in country music, Riley Green has already released four studio albums, won numerous awards including Song of the Year, and was one of the biggest heartthrobs in the genre. And if that wasn’t enough, his duet with Ella Langley on “You Look Like You Love Me,” topped the US Country Airplay charts. It peaked in the Top 30 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Excited for what the future held for him, Green recently discussed how most of the songs pitched to him sounded like something Morgan Wallen would record.

Already finding his footing in country music, Green had no interest in changing his sound. And it made sense, as he has more than 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Add that with his 3.2 million followers on Instagram, he was quickly becoming a top star of country music. And if that wasn’t enough, he’s recently made his coach debut on The Voice. But with all the opportunities being hurled at him, nothing compared to songwriting.

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While most singers tend to use songwriters, Green loved to keep the process somewhat private. Appearing on American Songwriter’s Off the Record Podcast, the country singer explained that he rarely received pitches from songwriters. “I think when I look at outside songs, which I don’t get sent a lot. I write so much on my own that people don’t send me a lot of songs.”

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Riley Green Just Wants To Be Riley Green

Although not opposed to listening to a pitch, Green insisted that most of the songs seemed like they were written for Wallen. “I get a lot of Morgan Wallen songs sent to me, you know, and they’re great songs, it’s just, I don’t live in that space. It’s not my thing.”

With Green spending more than a few years in the industry, he understood how the business worked. As Wallen’s stardom exploded, many songwriters looked to capitalize on his success and sound. But at the same time, Green wasn’t looking to mimic another act. “When somebody’s being successful, it seems like a lot of songs that I get sent sound like that person that’s being successful.”

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Green might enjoy the occasional pitch, but with his song topping the charts and winning awards, it appeared he was doing completely fine without a team of songwriters. Just a few days ago, he released his latest album, That’s Just Me.

Nashville might have been looking for the next Wallen, but Green seemed perfectly content being the first Riley Green. And so far, that approach has worked out pretty well.

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Spotify)