Riley Green and Carly Pearce Give the Fans What They Want in Steamy Collab Teaser

Back in August 2025, Carly Pearce joined Big Machine Records labelmate Riley Green onstage as the Nashville-based company celebrated two decades of hits. Filling in for rising country star Ella Langley, Pearce, 35, duetted with Green on his No. 1 Country Airplay heartbreaker “Don’t Mind If I Do.” With some declaring the performance “magic actually” due to the obvious chemistry between the two artists, fans online began clamoring for an official collaboration from the pair. Six months later, the “Next Girl” singer is delivering, recently teasing a joint project from the two that promises every bit of the steaminess we got from “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

“We Ain’t Ready”: Carly Pearce and Riley Green Just Broke the Internet

Earlier this week, Pearce wiped her Instagram feed to display just one single photo of the Grammy winner perched on a bed, dressed in a lacy white nightgown. She followed up the next day with what appears to be a clip from a music video, writing simply, “tomorrow. 9:30 a.m.”

Thursday morning (Feb. 26), Carly Pearce shared another video of herself in the same lacy getup, this time snuggled up beside Riley Green on a couch. Holding one another’s gaze, Pearce grasps a glass of wine in her hand as the “Worst Way” crooner, 37, pushes a strand of hair from her face.

“baby isn’t doing this the definition of insane,” Pearce wrote in the caption, echoing the lyrics you can hear in the clip below.

While Green shared the video to his Instagram Stories, neither artist offered further details about this upcoming collaboration. However, the brief clip was more than enough to stir up anticipation. “Damn it !!! We ain’t ready,” declared one Instagram user.

New Music on the Way?

Both Riley Green and Carly Pearce have previously hinted at upcoming projects. Although Green played coy with American Songwriter earlier this month when asked about new music, the “You Look Like You Love Me” singer told Holler in January that he had written “probably 17 to 20 songs right now that I’m ready to put on another record.” His most recent record, 2024’s Don’t Mind If I Do, peaked at No. 7 on the Hot Country Albums chart.

Meanwhile, Pearce released her latest single, “Church Girl”, in January. It follows “Dream Come True,” released last November as the lead single from the Kentucky native’s forthcoming fifth studio album. She has yet to reveal a release date for the follow-up to 2024’s Hummingbird.

Featured image by Catherine Powell/Getty Images