I Don’t Understand Why Most People Have Forgotten About These 3 Amazing Reba McEntire Duets

Mention Reba McEntire duets, and most people think of songs like “The Heart Won’t Lie” with Vince Gill, or “Does He Love You” with Linda Davis. But McEntire has plenty of other duets that are really good, even if they aren’t as well-known.

These are three of our favorite Reba McEntire duets, although a lot of people have already forgotten about them.

“Because Of You” With Kelly Clarkson

When McEntire released “Because Of You” with Kelly Clarkson, it had already been a 2004 hit for the American Idol alum. McEntire reimagined the song in 2007 for McEntire’s Reba: Duets album. Written by Clarkson, along with David Hodges and Ben Moody, “Because Of You” became a Top 5 single for McEntire.

“Because Of You” says, “Because of you / I never stray too far from the sidewalk / Because of you / I learned to play on the safe side so I don’t get hurt / Because of you / I find it hard to trust not only me, but everyone around me / Because of you, I am afraid.”

McEntire and Clarkson had plenty of chances to perform “Because Of You” together. In 2008, they co-headlined their 2 Worlds 2 Voices Tour.

“Cowgirls Don’t Cry” With Brooks & Dunn

When McEntire and Brooks & Dunn released “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” in 2008, they already had a massive hit together, with “If You See Him/If You See Her” in 1998. Ten years later, they reunited to record “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” for Brooks & Dunn’s 1s… and Then Some album.

Written by Ronnie Dunn and Terry McBride, the song is a bold anthem about determination, even amid setbacks. “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” says, “Cowgirls don’t cry / Ride, baby, ride / Lessons in life are going to show you in time / Soon enough you’re going to know why / It’s going to hurt every now and then / If you fall get back on again / Cowgirls don’t cry.“

Before making it a duet, McEntire wanted to record the song for herself after Dunn sent it to her.

“She e-mailed me back about every other week, going, ‘Are you gonna cut that song?’” Dunn recalls to The Boot. “‘Cause if not, I am!’ So we finally called a truce, and [did] it together.”

“Enough” With Jennifer Nettles

In 2015, McEntire released her Love Somebody album, a record that includes “Enough”, the only duet on the project. McEntire sings the song with Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles. “Enough” is written by Kelly Archer, Aaron Scherz, and Emily Shackleton.

The song, about finding the courage to leave a toxic relationship, says, “Enough / But every time I think I’ve had enough / He comes around and wraps me up in love / And I wind up givin’ in / ‘Cause he gives me just enough / To make me think that there’s still hope for us / But in the end, it’s only me / Wishin’ I could be / Wishin’ I still was / Enough.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images