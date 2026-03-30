I Listened to Every No. 1 Country Song From 1992—Here’s the 3 That Still Feel Timeless

Sometimes we all need songs that just take us back. Here are three country songs from 1992 that never get old but still give you that nostalgic feeling.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Still Believe In You” by Vince Gill

I don’t know about y’all, but personally, I “still believe” in this Vince Gill hit that went No. 1 in September of 1992. Not only was this track the first of many future No. 1’s for the singer, but it was actually meant to be an apology to his wife at the time, Janice, after a fight they’d had.

John Barlow Jarvis, who wrote the song with Gill, recalled to SongFacts how the song came to be. Apparently, they’d had a write scheduled, but Vince hadn’t told Janice about it. “He forgot to tell his wife, and they had a bit of a spat about it, apparently,” Jarvis explained. “So he was in the mood to write a make-up song. I pretty much had the music idea fleshed out before he got there.”

“Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus

I mean, come on, “Achy Breaky Heart” is the song that launched Billy Ray into country stardom, and years later, we still can’t stop singing it. The catchy melody alone is enough to make this track timeless, but the fact that it continues to get discovered by new musicians is another big reason.

For the song’s 25th anniversary, Cyrus even teamed up with Caballo Dorado, a Mexican band, to do a bilingual version of the song. Apparently, the song had become “a staple” for the group’s live performances, as Cyrus told The Boot in 2017. “It’s a pretty special track, and just in a really unique spot to blend the two cultures and languages,” he explained. “The song was always a bridge to bring people together.”

Songfacts: Achy Breaky Heart | Billy Ray Cyrus A rap reworking of the song by Buck 22 titled “Achy Breaky 2” entered the Hot 100 in 2014. Cyrus contributed vocals to this new version as well and also appeared in the video.

“Neon Moon” by Brooks & Dunn

Maybe it’s because this song is so darn catchy, or maybe it’s because hearing it makes me think of a TikTok trend that was really popular a few years ago. Regardless, “Neon Moon” stuck out to me as a timeless country classic from 1992, and its resurgence in recent years only proves my point.

“Ronnie’s all into social media and TikTok —” Kix Brooks told People of their viral moment in 2022. “And he calls from his bus one night, and he goes, ‘KB, they’re doing this dance for ‘Neon Moon,’ there’s over three million views on this … ‘” Apparently, Brooks & Dunn’s label wanted the duo to hop on the trend. Brooks’ response? “That’s awesome, but no.”

Photo by: Ebet Roberts/Getty Images