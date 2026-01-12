“I Will Forever Honor the Friendship That Turned Into Family”: Wynonna Judd Opens up About Bob Weir’s Kind Act After Naomi Judd’s Death

Over the weekend, the music industry lost an icon when Bob Weir, of the Grateful Dead, sadly passed away at 78 years old. Leaving behind a legacy that included acts like RatDog, Scaring the Children, Further, Kingfish, the Bob Weir Band, and Bobby and the Midnites, nothing compared to his time with the Grateful Dead. With countless tributes pouring in, Wynonna Judd not only celebrated the musician’s life but also revealed the touching gesture from Weir after her mother, Naomi Judd, passed away.

Videos by American Songwriter

On April 30, 2022, Wynonna’s entire world came crashing down when her mother passed away at 76. Dying shortly before entering the Country Music Hall of Fame, Naomi and Wynonna created a lasting career with The Judds.

Posting a collage of pictures of her and Weir, Wynonna first wrote about the deep connection she shared with the musician. “My heart is broken over this loss. To the world he was Bob (Bobby) Weir. To me… he was and will always be…MY ‘Sir’ Robert Weir.” Recalling one of the harfest moments in her life, she added, “When Mom passed, we held our {private} celebration of life in Nashville. Sir Robert got the call & showed up with no questions asked.”

[RELATED: Sturgill Simpson Performs Grateful Dead’s “Morning Dew” With Bob Weir and John Mayer]

Bob Wier Honored The Judds The Only Way He Knew How

While Wynonna only wanted Weir to attend the small celebration, the musician wanted to honor Naomi with the same music that defined her life. “No publicity, no cameras, not even an expectation for him to take the stage—but he insisted on showing up in the best way he knew how. He joined the stage with my family, friends, and musical peers. I will FOREVER honor the friendship that turned into family.”

Considering one of the lucky few who truly knew the legend of Bob Weir, Wynonna concluded, “At times, he was a tough nut to crack, but I will always take pride in the fact that I could get him to laugh. Sir Robert Weir… you have left a lasting imprint on my life.”

Though the world will always remember Weir for the music that shaped countless lives, those who truly knew him will remember the man who showed up, stood beside them, and turned friendship into family.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)