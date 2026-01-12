GRAMMY Vocalist Norelle Simpson Performing National Anthem Ahead of Texans vs. Steelers AFC Wild Card Matchup

With the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the Houston Texans during the NFL Wild Card Round tonight, the game could mark the end of an era for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Starting his career with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers played for 21 seasons in the NFL. Throughout that time, he played for the Packers, the New York Jets, and now the Steelers. But with Rodgers being 42 years old, many believe this could be his last season. With the stage set and field ready, the night will kick off not with the Texans or the Steelers but a special performance from GRAMMY-accredited vocalist Norelle Simpson.

First starting her career as a backup vocalist, Norelle sought to capture the spotlight herself. But working her way through the industry, she received the chance to perform with Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, and John Legend. But with her never losing that dream of being a singer, she released her debut album in 2021 with A Story About Love. Continuing to expand her stardom in music, the NFL called on the singer to perform the national anthem.

Thrilled to be part of the special night, Norelle shared a post on her Instagram page. “2026 is taking off with a lot of firsts!!! My first Monday Night Football game and my very first ever playoff game!!!!!!!!”

Not The First Time Norelle Simpson Performed For The NFL

Having cheered on the Steelers before, Norelle thanked them for the opportunity to support the team and honor America. “Last week’s game had me on PINS and NEEDLES!!!!! Can’t believe I get to see this week games in person!!! Thank you SO much to the Steelers for having me as their National Anthem Performer for their home playoff game!”

For those not wanting to miss the special performance, the Wild Card game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and ESPN. Fans who were lucky enough to snag a ticket to the matchup, be sure to get there early. The stadium will be offering a Gate Giveaway for the first 25,000 people to scan their tickets. With the night being a crucial matchup for the Steelers and Texans, Acrisure Stadium is sure to fill its 68,400 capacity.

Although thousands are sure to pack the stadium, Norelle knew how to handle the pressure. Back in 2020, she supported Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during their Super Bowl Halftime Show.

From the Super Bowl to the NFL playoffs, Norelle continues to prove she’s built for the biggest moments, making her national anthem performance a fitting start to a high-stakes night of football.



