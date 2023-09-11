Ian Curtis Mural Repainted in Manchester

In Manchester, England, a large mural of Ian Curtis has been painted onto a city building in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day. A mural of Curtis was previously painted on a Port Street home in October 2020, but was replaced last summer by an advertisement for Close To Home, the 2022 debut album of British rapper Aitch.

The new mural of Ian Curtis is now featured on the side of a pub near Piccadilly Railway Station. Aitch faced backlash after the original mural was removed, causing the rapper to enlist his management company for a new commission of the mural. Manchester’s music and mental wellbeing festival, Headstock, was also involved in the commission.

The mural in question depicts the late great Joy Division singer holding a microphone and looking into the distance with wide eyes. Work on the mural began on September 4 and was finished on September 10. The mural was created by artist Akse P19, who shared the finished product on Instagram.

“My portrait of Ian Curtis based on the original photograph by @philippecarly has finally been completed on time for World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 (today 10th September). Its theme ‘Creating Hope Through Action’ serves as a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide by providing hope to those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts,” the artist wrote in a caption on Instagram. “The original mural was painted in support of SHOUT @giveusashoutinsta , a free mental health text messaging service, so we’re glad we have managed to reinstall the mural at a perfect location, the @starandgarter , one of Manchester’s best-loved indie music venue.”

According to BBC, Aitch released a statement regarding the completion of the new Ian Curtis mural. “I’m so happy that Akse’s Ian Curtis mural has finally been reinstated in Manchester,” Aitch said. “The original mural was a cultural landmark for everyone, not just Mancunians.”

When Aitch first realized that the original Ian Curtis mural was painted over in favor of his own artwork, he expressed his feelings over the occurrence. “It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork,” Aitch wrote in a tweet last summer. “This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian.”

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images