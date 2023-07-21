Ice Spice to Release Deluxe Edition of Her Debut EP, ‘Like..?’

Ice Spice has just revealed that she will be dropping a deluxe version of Like..?, which will be made available on Friday (July 21). Like..? was originally released earlier this year on January 20.

Recently turning to Twitter, the rapper announced the news of her deluxe version. In the post, she shared a reversed image of the album cover, accompanied by a caption that reads, “like..? deluxe 7/21.”

The deluxe version of Like..? will feature a few new songs, including “Deli,” which the 23-year-old rapper recently teased on TikTok. One of the most popular songs off of Like..? was “Princess Diana,” which hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when a remix with Nicki Minaj was released.

Earlier this month, Minaj posted a music video for her collaborative cover of “Barbie Girl” by Aqua with Ice Spice. The cover is part of the impressive and hotly-anticipated Barbie soundtrack, which will be released on July 21. The new version of “Barbie Girl,” which also features Aqua, showcases the rapping skill of both Minaj and Ice Spice.

The new version features the lyrics, Barbie ain’t nothin’ to play ’bout/ He wanna play in the Playhouse/ The f*** they gon’ say now?/ I’m washin’ these bitches, I’m rubbin’ the stain out/ Like I’m ready to bend/ All the fake Barbies just wanna pretend.

“I feel like I am absorbing advice from [Minaj] and learning from her and stuff. And she’ll tell me, ‘Learn from my mistake, do this or don’t do that,’ or whatever, Ice Spice said of Minaj during an interview with Apple Music. “And I just really pay attention to what she’s saying. Because if there’s anyone I’m going to listen to, it’s the queen.”

Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic