Graham Nash to Sell Music Catalog to Iconic Artists Group

Graham Nash has entered into a deal with brand development and marketing company Iconic Artists Group, which will acquire and develop his music catalog spanning his entire career. Details on the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The agreement will cover a range of assets from Nash’s more than 60-year career, from his early band the Hollies through the different iterations of Crosby Stills Nash & Young, and his solo work.

Nash’s deal follows a collection of recent acquisitions by Iconic Artists Group, founded by former Ticketmaster CEO Irving Azoff. Founded in 2020 by acquiring the controlling interest in the catalog of the Beach Boys, throughout the past three years Iconic has also acquired catalogs from David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Linda Rondstadt, Joe Cocker, Cher, Nat King Cole, Dan Fogelberg, and Dean Martin.

The acquisition brings the music of Crosby, Stills, and Nash under one umbrella.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Iconic team on various projects to further the legacy of CSN’s music and my own,” said Nash in a statement.

“I am thrilled to welcome Graham Nash to the iconic family, which now represents the works of all three of Crosby, Stills, and Nash,” said Azoff. “Graham is not only an incredible talent and true gentleman but a longtime friend as well. Back when I struck out on my own and started my first management company, Graham visited my office and came up with the name, Front Line Management.”

Jimmy Edwards, president of Iconic said that the company is working with Nash to expand his career in music through reissues, placement in film and television, along with other partnerships and digital strategies.

“Without giving too much away, I will say there is a wealth of material in both Graham’s vault and the CSN archives that I’m incredibly excited about and fans will be too,” said Edwards.

“Iconic is not passive,” continued Edwards. “We are an active, operating company with a best-in-class executive team who bring frontline energy to our legendary artists. Iconic optimizes streaming and social media to fuel incredible audience growth for Iconic artists by attracting new, younger fans. We aren’t riding market growth. We are driving growth through new releases, partnerships, and experiences.”

Nash, who has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, first as a member of Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1997 then with the Hollies in 2010, recently released his seventh solo album, Now, in 2023.

Photo: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images