Graham Nash ‘Reunites’ with David Crosby for Compilation Release

Although Graham Nash’s relationship with former bandmate David Crosby has been estranged over the years, the two joined up for an upcoming compilation of covers.

Nash, one-quarter of the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, compiled the collection of songs, featuring him and Crosby singing vocal harmonies with several of their musical contemporaries. Though the album does not yet have a title or release date, Nash revealed that it does feature the two of them covering hits by Carole King, James Taylor, and Jackson Browne, among others.

“It starts with us singing on [Stephen Stills’ 1970 solo hit] ‘Love the One You’re With,’ then on Jackson Browne’s ‘Doctor My Eyes’ and James Taylor’s ‘Mexico,’” said Nash in a recent interview. “It finishes off with me and David singing ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ with Carole King [in 1993] at the Universal Amphitheatre [Los Angeles].”

Though Nash, 80, and Crosby, 81, have been on bad terms since Crosby, Stills & Nash disbanded in 2016, Nash says he still misses his former bandmate and songwriting partner.

“The truth is, I do miss David,” shared Nash. “I think he’s really a great musician, totally unique, and we made a lot of really good music together in our lives. But, as with brothers, sometimes you argue and that [can wreck] your relationship. That’s what happened to David and me, but look at the music we made together.”

Nash clarified that the new compilation is not linked to an official reunion with Crosby. “This record has been in the works for about five years,” added Nash. “I put it together, compiled it, and made a great album cover for it. I think anyone who hears it will say, ‘Holy shit, this really is a great record.’”

Graham last released his sixth solo album This Path Tonight in 2016, while Crosby released his eighth album, For Free, in 2021 and recently revealed the release of his first-ever live album and accompanying concert DVD, David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre, out Nov. 25.

Photo: Nick Pickles/Redferns