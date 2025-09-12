If the Aliens Touched Down Today, Would You Show Them These 3 One-Hit Wonders?

Aliens—Are they here or are they not? Well, that is a can of worms we are not going to open today. However, the hypothetical we will indulge in is if they appear out in the open: What music would we share with them? Specifically, what would be the ideal piece of music to share with these extra-terrestrial beings to share culture, mend separation, and bridge the gap of relativity between us and them? Well, we think a staple cultural standard in human music is that of the one-hit wonder, so we would go ahead and share these three with them.

“Spirit In The Sky” Norman Greenbaum

Norman Greenbaum‘s 1969 classic, “Spirit In The Sky”, would be the perfect introductory one-hit wonder for the aliens. It’s an easy listen and encompasses the general sound of the music that dominated the 60s and 70s. Also, given the title and the lyrics, maybe they would know that we are welcoming them with open arms, and not steel barrels and bombs.

Greenbaum’s 1969 classic peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. That being so, this single would arguably be the perfect one-hit wonder to introduce the chart concept to the aliens. Though, at the end of the day, they could probably care less about that, as they came to Earth with their own motives.

“Come On Eileen” by The Dexy Midnight Runners

Maybe we don’t want to talk with the aliens, maybe we just want to get them to have a good time and dance. After all, action is often a better communication form than words. Regardless, if there is any psychological semblance between us and the aliens, then we know that “Come On Eileen” by The Dexy Midnight Runners would likely start our relationship off on the right foot.

In addition to just being a great first foot forward, this song would help define the ever-so confusing decade of the 80s, and the difference between being a one-hit wonder in the United States and the United Kingdom. Also, if they are not aware of the global borders already, maybe that conversation would clarify some things as well.

“Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye

The main purpose of showing the aliens “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye would be to show the metamorphosis of music. Subliminally, the message it would relay is that we humans are an ever-changing race capable of innovation and reinvention.

Also, given the song’s use of electronic beats, maybe it would be relevant to the aliens’ version of music; that is, if they have any, of course. Nonetheless, it seems like this might be a fairly timely song to share with the aliens, given that it was released in the 20th century.

Photo by Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns via Getty Images