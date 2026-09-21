If You Grew up in the 90s, These 4 Songs Were Childhood Staples

The 90s were an interesting period that sat right between technology’s breakthrough and its epic takeover. I can imagine growing up in this decade would have been a blast. Here are four songs that feel like a 90s childhood.

“Waterfalls” by TLC

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Although “Waterfalls” is groovy and carefree in nature, the song actually addresses a lot of societal issues. In fact, this chart-topper was the first the first No. 1 song to ever refer to AIDS, which it does in the second verse. Yeah, now you know what “Three letters took him to his final resting place” means. Regardless, it’s hard not to love this TLC hit, which has been used in We’re The Millers, Couples Retreat, and Captain Marvel, amongst other sync placements.

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“She’s So High” by Tal Bachman

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“She’s So High” describes a girl from the point of view of a boy who is borderline infatuated with her. Apparently, Bachman wrote this song inspired by a real-life “she,” whom he was trying to set up with his brother.

“I’m really pleased that it did so well,” he told Shakedown News in 2017. “It was an awesome time for me. It’s a big thrill to jump into cars and go into grocery stores and your song is playing. People start singing along. And they don’t even know it’s you. I was really pleased.”

“Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve

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This song is straight-up epic. I mean, even Chris Martin of Coldplay described “Bitter Sweet Symphony” as “probably the best song ever written,” and that’s definitely saying something. This one is all about how ironic life can be.

‘Cause it’s a bittersweet symphony, that’s life

Tryna make ends meet

You’re a slave to money then you die

I’ll take you down the only road I’ve ever been down

You know the one that takes you to the places

Where all the veins meet yeah.

“Wannabe” by The Spice Girls

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This one is still loads of fun, even decades later. “Wannabe” is The Spice Girls’ signature hit and puts female friendship over love, which isn’t something you necessarily see a lot in pop music.

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