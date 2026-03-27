TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue Unite for Historic Performance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

When discussing the 1990s, the decade is often called The Hip-Hop Golden Age. It was also labeled the MTV era and the Digital Decade. No matter the nickname, the 90s were a pivotal time in music, especially when it came to female groups in R&B, hip-hop, and rap. Among those pioneers who paved the way for future generations were TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue. Each leaving their own mark in music history, the three brought nostalgia, style, and attitude to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

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After the organizers announced the lineup for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, fans discussed which songs the groups would cover. For TLC, there is “No Scrubs”, “Waterfalls,” and “Creep.” Looking at Salt-N-Pepa, they recorded timeless hits like “Shoop”, “Push It”, and “Whatta Man.” And when it came to En Vogue, they gained stardom with “Hold On”, “Don’t Let Go (Love)”, and “Free Your Mind.”

With more than enough songs to fill several concerts, TLC, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa decided to offer those in attendance and the millions watching at home a hip-hop sampler. Combining several of their hit songs together, the performance acted as a celebration of the era that made them icons.

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TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, & En Vogue Go Beyond The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Blending their signature sounds into one unforgettable tribute to the 90s, the group offered the best teaser in history. Although a special performance, it wasn’t the only performance featuring TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue.

Kicking off in August, the It’s Iconic: The Tour will take Salt-N-Pepa, TLC, and En Vogue all over the country. With concerts in Atlanta, Tampa, Las Vegas, and Inglewood, Salt-N-Pepa’s Cheryl “Salt” James promised, “This show is going to be crazy. I feel like this is going to be the most fun touring experience I’ve ever had. And I feel like we’re going to feel the queens in the building, you know what I mean? Like, we earned this seat!”

As for En Vogue’s Terry Ellis, she highlighted what the three acts represented. “Having all of us come together, it’s a cultural olympian. And just being able to work with these ladies. They represent resilience, empowerment, and to be a part of that? They’re legends.”

Together, the iHeartRadio performance served as both a celebration and a preview, as TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue demonstrated their influence is still alive and ready to take center stage once again.



(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)