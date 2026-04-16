Historic Portland Theater Competes Against the Grand Ole Opry at the ACM Awards

When it comes to the ACM Awards, most artists hope to land in one of the top categories like Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and especially, Entertainer of the Year. But while most of the categories center around songs, lyrics, and performances, the ACM Awards also celebrated the venues that hosted some of the biggest names in country music. It should come as no surprise that up for the Theater of the Year was the Grand Ole Opry. But for the first time, a historic Portland theater also made the list.

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Since the late 1920s, Portland’s artist district has housed the famous State Theater. Over the decades that followed, the venue became a pillar in the community. Although the venue welcomed artists and acts outside of country music, the ACM Awards recognized its growing impact on the genre with a nomination for Theater of the Year.

Thrilled over the nomination, Lauren Wayne, the president and manager of State Theatre Presents, considered the recognition humbling. “Our mission has always been to present a wide range of artists and genres, creating meaningful live experiences for our community. Country music is an important part of that mix, and we’re proud to welcome many talented artists within the genre alongside so many others throughout the year.”

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State Theatre Faces More Than The Grand Ole Opry At The ACM Awards

While a moment of celebration for the State Theatre, Wayne understood the nomination wouldn’t be possible without the fans. “This recognition is really a reflection of the artists, fans and our dedicated team who bring the theatre to life night after night. We’re grateful to be part of such a vibrant live music community and remain committed to showcasing diverse performances that bring people together.”

Although nominated for Theater of the Year, the State Theatre will compete against the Blue Gate Theatre, The Franklin Theatre, the Ryman Auditorium, and, of course, the soul of country music – the Grand Ole Opry.

With the State Theatre facing venues that launched country music careers, honored icons, and helped showcase decades of history, the nomination alone stands as a major achievement. While the competition is steep, the recognition signals a growing presence on the country music stage.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music)