Olivia Newton-John Remembered by ‘Grease’ Co-Stars, Brian Wilson, Dionne Warwick, Elton John, and Many More

Former Grease cast mates along with dozens of artists including Brian Wilson, Dionne Warwick, Barbra Streisand, Kylie Minogue, Peter Frampton, Kelly Clarkson, and many more have been sharing memories and remembrances of their friend, colleague, and inspiration, Olivia Newton-John, who lost her battle to breast cancer on Aug. 8 at the age of 73.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” wrote Newton-John’s Grease co-star John Travolta, who played her love interest Danny Zuko. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever. Your Danny, Your John.”

Stockard Channing, who played Betty Rizzo in Grease, honored her former co-star. “I don’t know if I’ve known a lovelier human being. Olivia was the essence of summer – her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously.”

In a statement, actress Dinah Manoff, who played Pink Lady Marty Maraschino in Grease, added, “As many will tell you, Olivia Newton-John was one of the kindest, most generous souls ever to grace the earth, and I was one lucky Pink Lady to have spent time with her during the filming of Grease. She brought light and laughter wherever she went. My deepest condolences to her family and friends during their time of great loss.”

“Olivia Newton-John was one of my biggest influences and greatest musical loves,” wrote Sara Bareilles on social media. “Rest In peace you extraordinary sweet, kind, loving heart. You were and are a gift.” Bareilles added another post adding, “Thank you Olivia.”

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue wrote: “Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton-John. And, I always will. Just like this picture… She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Dionne Warwick, who featured Newton-John on her 2006 album, My Friends and Me, also shared a message for her friend. “Another angelic voice has been added to the heavenly choir,” said Warwick. “Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her. She now rests in the arms of the heavenly father.”

“Too young to leave this world. May she RIP. 😢🙏🏻 #OliviaNewtonJohn,” wrote Barbra Streisand.

“One of the most genuinely beautiful souls has left us. Olivia Newton-John was an amazing artist in every way. She was a dear friend to me and to all. Olivia is the definition of the phrase “Down to earth”. I love you Liv,” wrote Peter Frampton.

“The saddest of news to wake up to. Olivia was a beautiful and courageous woman, who I never heard complain about her illness. A beautiful voice and a warm and loving friend. I will miss her so much. Condolences to her family and loved ones,” said Elton John.

My great friend Olivia Newton John has passed away. She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication.

Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy‘ era.

RIP Olivia

Fly well Olivia Newton-John 🕊🔥

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)