Iggy Pop Shares New Single “Strung Out Johnny,” Announces Spring Shows

Iggy Pop offers fans another glimpse into his upcoming 19th solo studio album, Every Loser.

His latest release, “Strung Out Johnny,” is a no-frills examination of a life lived under the weight of addiction. First time you do it with a friend / Second time you do it in a bed / Third time you can’t get enough / And life gets all fucked up, Pop sings against the dark, ominous arrangement.

“Strung Out Johnny” follows the previously released “Frenzy,” a vicious track that recruits the help of Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums. Both songs will appear on Every Loser, set to drop January 6.

Pop has been working with a new producer, Andrew Watt, and under a new record label, Gold Tooth Records, for this release. “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Pop previously said in a statement about his upcoming album.

Every Loser reportedly sees contributions from a wide range of rockers, like the aforementioned McKagan and Smith along with guitarist Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam), Dave Navarro, and Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction). The late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, is also featured on the album. He can be heard on the track, “Comments,” and the closing song, “The Regency.”

“He drums up a storm on those tracks, and you can really hear it,” Pop said of Hawkins. “He has this sort of bubbling quality, it’s really percolating. … Taylor came in with incredible style … I’m very fortunate to have that color on the record.”

Billed as Iggy Pop and the Losers, the “Frenzy” team – McKagan, Smith, and Watt – will be joining Pop for a limited run of live show this upcoming spring.

Listen to the new single, “Strung Out Johnny,” and see a list of forthcoming live dates, below.

Apr. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Apr. 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Theater

Apr. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Apr. 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP via Getty Images