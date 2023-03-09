Watch: Iggy Pop Chats with Flea in New Documentary

Iggy Pop has shared a 26-minute conversation with legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea. The discussion serves as part of a new documentary, Bitten by Flea.

Directed by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning filmmaker Thom Jimmy, the new doc shows the two talking about Pop’s career, his acclaimed 19th solo album, EVERY LOSER, and more. It also showcases the two in the studio. Pop’s new album includes appearances from Duff McKagan, Josh Klinghoffer, Chad Smith, Travis Barker, Taylor Hawkins, Stone Gossard, and Dave Navarro.

In the video, Flea and Pop are face-to-face. The film is black and white. And, together, they talk as friends and as icons. Intently. Laughing, evening singing song lyrics to one another.

“I was writing, I suspected I could write,” says Pop at one point early in the conversation, talking about the formation of his early band. “So, I started trying to goad these brothers into doing a band with me. They were high school dropouts. I actually graduated high school. It was a little different, they were a little looser than me.”

“Something I’m a student of,” says Flea in response, “is a band is always more than the sum of its parts.”

“Yes,” says Pop.”

“There’s this thing that you can’t really control… Spirits, whatever the fuck you want to call it.”

“Yup.”

“You got to a place beyond thought,” adds Flea. “It’s beyond something you can’t talk about… it’s like a magic place.”

See the full clip below. Pop also has a tour set for later this year, with dates beginning in April. Fans can check out those tour dates below, as well.

IGGY POP & THE LOSERS

TOUR 2023

APRIL

20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater **

22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic **

24 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre **

27 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Palladium **

29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort **

MAY

20 – Pasadena, CA – Cruel World *

JUNE

10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Syd For Solen Festival *

15 – Bergen, Norway – Torsdagpass Bergenfest *

17 – Vitoria–Gasteiz, Spain – Azkena Rock Festival *

21 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy †

26 – Oslo, Norway – Tons Of Rock Festival *

26 – Mannheim, Germany – Maimarkt Gelände †

29 – Rotselaar, Belgium – Rock Werchter *

JULY

1 – London, UK – Crystal Palace Park ^

5 – Aix Les Bains, France – Musilac *

11 – Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium †

14 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadion †

21 – Bonțida, Romania – Electric Castle Festival *

AUGUST

4-6 – Portlaw, Ireland – All Together Now *

* Festival Appearances with Free Band

† w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers

^ w/ Blondie

** w/ The Losers

Photo by Vincent Guignet / Nasty Little Man PR