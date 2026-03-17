I’m Always in a Better Mood After Listening to These 3 Country Songs From 1973

In 1973, country music was at its peak. Embracing all kinds of songs, from love songs to sad songs, and everything n between, these three country songs from 1973 will almost always put anyone in a good mood.

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“Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty

Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty’s third single as a duo, “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” is the title track of their third studio album. The song is written by Becki Bluefield and Buck Owen.

“Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” says, “Louisiana woman (Mississippi man) / We get together every time we can / The Mississippi River can’t keep us apart / There’s too much love in this Mississippi heart / Too much love in this Louisiana heart.”

It was Lynn’s husband, Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn, who suggested the two record “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man”. The song remains one of their most popular hits.

“Doo loved Conway,” Lynn says, per Songfacts. “We’d been out on tour a couple weeks, and we’d come home. We walked in, and my husband was sitting at the desk. He didn’t usually come into the office. He says, ‘I’ve got a hit for you.’ And Conway says, ‘Oh my God, he’s got a song for us?!’ It was called ‘Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man’ and it was a No. 1 hit. We kind of listened to Doo from then on.”

“The Most Beautiful Girl” by Charlie Rich

“The Most Beautiful Girl” is Charlie Rich’s second consecutive No.1 single. Written by Billy Sherrill, Norro Wilson, and Rory Bourke, the song also hit No. 1 on the pop charts as well.

“The Most Beautiful Girl” is actually a sad song, according to the lyrics. But Rich’s delivery makes it a fan-favorite, even decades later.

The song says, “Hey, if you happen to see / The most beautiful girl that walked out on me / Tell her I’m sorry / Tell her I need my baby / Oh, won’t you tell her that I love her?“

“You’re The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me” by Ray Price

Jim Weatherly is the writer of “You’re The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me”. The song was first recorded by Danny Thomas, also in 1973. But it’s Ray Price who made it a big hit. The song, the title track of a record Price released in 1974, became his final No. 1 hit.

“You’re The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me” says, “If anyone should ever write my life story / For whatever reason there might be / You’d be there between each line of pain and glory / ‘Cause you’re the best thing that ever happened to me / You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”

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