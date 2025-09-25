I’m Still Shocked That No One Remembers These 3 Hit Rock Songs From 1972

Need a few rock songs from 1972 to scratch that early-1970s classic rock itch? There’s an enormous pool of bands, musicians, songs, and albums to choose from. But I’m a particularly big fan of the following somewhat forgotten rock songs from 1972. You won’t hear these tunes on classic rock radio much anymore, but you should. They’re amazing little gems that really showcase how good the early 1970s were for rock music in its many iterations.

“Ain’t That Peculiar” by Fanny

For a band that was called one of the finest of their time by none other than David Bowie, it’s wild that Fanny doesn’t get remembered that often. “Ain’t That Pecular” was one of several songs by this American band to chart, but by 1975, the hard rock group had called it quits. I really do think that the world just wasn’t entirely ready to embrace their particular brand of woman-led rock music. Coupled with the fickleness of the music industry at the time, it’s not surprising that Fanny has been lost to time. “Ain’t That Peculiar” and the whole of Fanny Hill are essential listening.

“Vitamin C” by CAN

How about a little bit of krautrock? “Vitamin C” is just one of many excellent songs from the band CAN. And if anything, I think it’s one of their more accessible and less experimental tracks out there. The whole of this band’s early discography is a great example of how weird krautrock could get in its early iterations, but “Vitamin C” stands out as a good jumping point. This song has also been used in quite a few different film and television soundtracks, from Broken Embraces from 2009 to Euphoria in 2019, among others.

“Something’s Wrong With Me” by Austin Roberts

This pretty little tune leans more toward easy listening than rock, but it’s worth mentioning anyway. “Something’s Wrong With Me” by Austin Roberts was released in October 1972 and became a quick hit for the singer. In fact, it’s considered his first major hit. After making it to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song became a bit of a deep cut in the years since. That’s a shame, because it’s quite a beautiful ballad.

