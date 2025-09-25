3 Songs Lee Brice Wrote for Other Artists That Turned Into Big Hits

Lee Brice has already proven himself as a talented songwriter. Brice has penned plenty of his own hits over the years, including “I Don’t Dance”, “Rumor”, and “Memory I Don’t Mess With”. But Brice has also written songs for other artists, songs that were massively successful. We found three songs written by Lee Brice, which turned into big hits for someone else.

Videos by American Songwriter

“More Than A Memory” by Garth Brooks

As a songwriter, it doesn’t get much bigger than having a song recorded by Garth Brooks. Brooks includes “More Than A Memory” on his The Ultimate Hits album, out in 2007. Not only was it a hit single for Brooks, but it also debuted at No. 1, a rarity for any artist.

Lee Brice wrote the song with Kyle Jacobs and Billy Montana. “More Than A Memory” was inspired by Brice thinking of an ex-girlfriend.

“I woke up one night thinking about the love of my life, an old flame, even though we hadn’t been together in eight or 10 years,” Brice tells The Boot. Brics began to write her a letter, coming up with the inspiration for a song instead.

“I got halfway down the letter, and I was like, ‘What are you doing?’” Brice recalls. “‘You do this all the time — you never send her anything. Just go back to bed. She’s just a memory.’ Then I thought, ‘Well, I’m up at 3:30 in the morning, physically, tangibly doing something, writing a letter. She’s still a tangible, physical part of my life, so she must be more than a memory.’”

“Crazy Girl” by Eli Young Band

“Crazy Girl” is Eli Young Band’s fourth single, and their first No. 1 hit. The song, which Brice wrote with Liz Rose, not only remains the group’s biggest hit of their career, but it also won Brice and Rose an ACM Award for Song of the Year. It was also named the Song of the Year by Billboard in 2011.

If it sounds like it could have been sung by Brice, it’s because he originally wrote it for himself. But EYB’s guitar player, Jon Jones, convinced Brice to let them have it instead.

“I said, ‘Lee, I know you’re thinking about putting it on your record,’ Jones recalls (via Songfacts). “And it’s great, but it actually sounds more us than it does you. [laughs] It would be really great if you let us record it.’ He’s a super nice guy, and he writes a ton of great songs of his own to choose from. He was nice enough to let us record this one, and I think all parties thus far are pretty happy!”

“Still” by Tim McGraw

Lee Brice wrote “Still” with Jacobs and Joe Leathers, a song that is a Top 20 single for McGraw, from his 2009 Southern Voice album. As radio hits go, it isn’t one of McGraw’s biggest. But according to his fans, it remains one of his best.

Brice found the title in Leathers’ book of song titles and immediately gravitated towards it.

I saw ‘Still,’” Brice recounts to The Boot. “[That title] reminded me of something my mama always said. I’d be on the road working hard and missing home a little bit. She would always say, ‘Lee, just close your eyes. Imagine where you want to be. Be really still, and you can be there.’ It would make me feel better.

“I said, ‘Man, I love that!” he adds. “So Kyle, Joe, and I sat down to write it. I was really excited. I just knew it was going to be special.”

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images