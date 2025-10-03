I’m Still Shocked That No One Remembers These 3 Hit Rock Songs From 1976

In need of a few classic rock songs from 1976 to beef up your 70s playlist? The following three rock songs from 1976 were charting hits back in the day. And yet, I don’t hear them on classic rock radio stations that much anymore. Would you agree? Let’s take a look at a few left-behind classics, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“New Kid In Town” by Eagles

There are close to a dozen songs by Eagles that are still in heavy rotation on classic rock radio today. However, I don’t hear the 1976 hit “New Kid In Town” that much anymore. That’s surprising, considering this yacht rock classic was a hefty hit back in the day. “New Kid In Town” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1976 and did similarly well on other charts. Eagles dished out hits like it was easy in the 1970s, though, so I’m not surprised that one or two hard-hitters have been somewhat lost to modern-day listeners.

“Wham Bam” by Silver

Remember this pop-rock gem from way back in August 1976? This tune was written by the notably country-leaning songwriter Rick Giles, and “Wham Bam” is Silver’s only charting hit of the band’s career. Also known as “Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang”, this song peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100 chart and also did quite well in Canada. The group released two follow-up singles that failed to chart in 1976, and they called it quits less than two years later. It’s a shame, because “Wham Bam” is a really good song, and the band had a lot of potential.

“Moonlight Feels Right” by Starbuck

This soft rock jazz gem was technically released on December 31, 1975. But, considering 1976 rolled in the following day, I’ll include this one on our list of forgotten rock songs from 1976. “Moonlight Feels Right” by Starbuck is the band’s most successful single. It was also their debut song, which was followed by a short string of hits through the end of 1977. Starbuck never topped the success of “Moonlight Feels Right”, which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart that year, but it’s a fine song to be known for, in my opinion. I wish it would get radio play more often.

Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images