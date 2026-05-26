Megan Moroney Turns Best Friend’s Wedding Into a Magical Moment With a Live Rendition of “Wonder”

During her freshman year at the University of Georgia, Megan Moroney hoped to find a sorority. What she didn’t expect was to find a new best friend. But that is exactly what happened when she rubbed shoulders with Natalie King. Throughout their college experience, the two became inseparable. It was King who inspired Moroney to write her hit song “Wonder.” And when it came time to perform at King’s wedding, Moroney knew she had to play the song that was born from their ongoing love for each other.

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According to Moroney, she originally wrote the lyrics when King was struggling with a relationship. There to support her friend, the singer turned those feelings into lyrics surrounding fear, love, rejection, and that endless void of “what ifs.” The song struck a chord with fans, which led to Moroney placing it on her EP, Pistol Made of Roses.

Holding such a special place in her heart, Moroney had a little fun with the lyrics when singing, “He don’t make Nat wonder, she shouldn’t have to wonder.” And if that wasn’t enough, the backdrop to Moroney’s performance was the endless beauty of Turks and Caicos.

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Megan Moroney Draws Inspiration From Loved Ones

Seeming to find inspiration from those around her, “Wonder” wasn’t the only song written for a loved one. Moroney once explained how “Beautiful Things” was the product of meeting her niece for the first time. “I wrote that song for my niece [who] has no idea what that song means and definitely doesn’t need [it] yet, but [when] she was born and I looked at her and I was like ‘Oh my gosh.’ I never want her to feel sadness, but at some point in her life [she’s] gonna feel excluded.”

Moroney quickly turned her concerns into lyrics. Although the song peaked at No. 8 on the US Hot Country Songs chart, the singer only cared about offering her niece comfort during times of uncertainty. “ I want her to know that even though those feelings feel very real…it’s not the end of the world. The hope of writing that song was that if and when she needs it, she has it.”

Whether writing for a best friend or a niece, Moroney continues to turn real-life emotions into songs that resonate with fans everywhere. And she’s adding a few accolades while doing it – like the award for Best Country Album (Cloud 9) at the AMAs.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/CBS via Getty Images)