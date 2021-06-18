In Honor of His 79th Birthday, Here Are 15 Paul McCartney Songs to Add to Your Playlist

On this day, June 18, 79 years ago, a legend was born. Sir James Paul McCartney came into the world in 1942 and went on to create the soundtrack of our lives. He first captured our hearts with The Beatles, later with Wings and then on to a a successful solo career.

In honor of Paul’s 79 years on this earth, American Songwriter picked 15 of his songs to add to your playlist. Sit back, relax and listen to the legend that is Paul McCartney.



Happy Birthday, Paul!

1. “Maybe I’m Amazed”

Written by Paul McCartney, “Maybe I’m Amazed” was release in 1970 and featured on McCartney’s debut solo album, McCartney.

2. “Band On The Run”

Recorded by Paul McCartney and Wings, “Band on the Run” is the title track to their 1973 album, Band on the Run.

3. “Vanilla Sky”

“Vanilla Sky” is written and recorded by Paul McCartney for the 2001 film of the same name, starring Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz.

4. “Waterfalls”

“Waterfalls,” a ballad, is featured on Paul’s second solo album, McCartney II.

5. “Live and Let Die”

Written by Paul McCartney and his wife Linda McCartney and performed by Wings, “Live and Let Die” is the theme song to the James Bond movie of the same name.

6. “3 Legs”

“3 Legs” is performed by Paul and Linda McCartney and was the second song released from their 1971 album, Ram.

7. “No More Lonely Nights”

Written and recorded by McCartney, “No More Lonely Nights” was released in 1984 and featured on soundtrack Give My Regards to Broad Street.

8. “Silly Love Songs”

Written by Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney and performed by Paul’s band Wings, “Silly Love Songs” appeared on the 1976 album Wings at the Speed of Sound.

9. “Say Say Say”

Released in October 1983, “Say Say Say” is the lead single to McCartney’s 1983 album Pipes of Peace and recorded with Michael Jackson.

10. “With a Little Luck”

A single Wings, “With a Little Luck” was released in 1978 and featured on the band’s album London Town.

11. “Coming Up”

Written and recorded by Paul, “Coming Up” was released in 1980 as the opening track to his solo album McCartney II.

12. “Too Many People”

Released in 1971, “Too Many People” is written by Paul and features wife Linda McCartney from the couple’s album RAM.

13. “Come On To Me”

“Come On To Me” was released in 2018 from McCartney’s 17th studio album Egypt Station.

14. “Temporary Secretary”

Recorded by Paul McCartney in 1980 and featured on his second solo album McCartney II.

15. “Ebony and Ivory”

Released in 1982, “Ebony and Ivory is a single by McCartney featuring Stevie Wonder and featured on his album Tug of War.