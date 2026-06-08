Husband Has Surprising Reaction After Morgan Wallen Tosses Wife’s Phone

Morgan Wallen is no stranger to controversy. But in recent years, the singer has mostly removed himself from the public eye and instead focused on his craft. That seemed to work for a time, but Wallen is an entertainer. Needing to perform, the hitmaker recently made headlines when he tipped a piano on stage. While some criticized the singer, he only mocked the backlash. And now, once again, Wallen has found himself at the center of more online chatter after hurling a fan’s phone across the stage. Although not the best idea, the fan’s husband had a unique reaction to the viral moment.

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The video of the performance circulating on social media shows Wallen noticing a security guard holding up an iPhone. Recording the experience, the singer entertained the idea for a moment. That was when he took the phone and tossed it on the stage. As most iPhone users spend over $1,000 for a single phone, the video might be viral—but it came at a cost.

@jcroo419 Well that just happened… Amy gave her phone to the lady to hand to Morgan Wallen and he launched it. I get it… security should be doing security things, but…. ♬ الصوت الأصلي – وحيد

According to the fan’s husband, he was shocked, like many, when Wallen took the phone. “Well that just happened… Amy gave her phone to the lady to hand to Morgan Wallen and he launched it. I get it… security should be doing security things, but….”

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen Fires Back at Online “Nonsense” After Canceled Pittsburgh Show: “Simply Not True”]

Did Morgan Wallen Break The Fan’s Phone

Somewhat blaming the security, other fans focused on Wallen. With most fans picking sides, others wanted to see the footage from the phone. Thankfully, the fan heard the demands and posted it. “This is an edited video of the phone hitting the stage and then the security guy finding it and returning it to my wife. I say edited because it was videoing for over 9 minutes under the stage where it fell.”

@jcroo419 This is an edited video of the phone hitting the stage and then the security guy finding it and returning it to my wife. I say edited because it was videoing for over 9 minutes under the stage where it fell. ♬ Supernatural Ambient_UMA, UFO, Ghost, Haunted, Doomsday Prophecies, Alien Encounters, Life After Life, Bermuda Triangle, Psychic(1094836) – Ney

9 minutes is a long time to wonder if their phone would ever be recovered. But in the end, it all worked out. For the fan and her husband, it was a viral moment they would never forget. And while some called for them to sue the singer, he insisted, “Phone was recovered with no damage.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)