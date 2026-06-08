Cara Delevingne Reveals the Painful Problem That Nearly Ended Her First Tour Date

Throughout her career in the spotlight, Cara Delevingne showcased her talents in films like Miss Americana and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. She even explored television with roles in Only Murders in the Building and American Horror Story: Delicate. If that wasn’t enough, fans can also hear her voice in Grand Theft Auto V. But recently, she sought a different spotlight when she took the stage in Germany for a performance. Although powering through the show, the singer insisted that it was only possible thanks to a dentist named Dr. Felix.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to Delevingne, she needed some “pretty gross dental work” the night before the show. While not sharing too many details, she said, “I just wanted to say a little thank you to the German people, but also to the Berlin dentistry society and one specific person. I don’t know if he’s here, but his name is Dr Felix.”

While not knowing if he made it to the show, Delevingne still wanted to celebrate his professionalism. “Without him, I wouldn’t have been able to do the show tonight because, I’m not going to go into it but I had some pretty gross dental work that had to be done very late at night. So, thank you. I’ll probably have to go and see him after this as well.”

[RELATED: 3 of the Greatest Storytellers in Rock Music History]

Music Was Always A Dream For Cara Delevingne

Releasing songs like “I forgot” and “Out of My Head,” Delevingne hoped to travel the world, supporting her singing career. With her schedule on track, the actress will perform in London, Paris, Los Angeles, and even New York. And that was just this month.

Not wanting to waste a single moment, Delevingne admitted that performing was part of the plan from the beginning. “Music was always that dream I had, but never believed I would get the opportunity to create.”

With the opportunity eventually presenting itself to Delevingne, the singer was ready to embrace the next chapter of her career. “Writing I Forgot felt like a rebirth for me and Out of My Head was like going to therapy. Everything has felt like it’s led up to this point and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Thankfully for Delevingne, the unexpected dental emergency didn’t derail her plans. With a busy tour schedule ahead and a passion for music, fans can expect plenty more shows in the months ahead.

(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)