Interpol Tour Again, Tease New Track

Interpol recently finished recording their upcoming seventh album, and marked the occasion by sharing a teaser for a new, untitled track, and are also set to embark on a worldwide tour, beginning in April.

The band’s first tour in two years since supporting their 2018 album Marauder, the U.S. leg of the tour kicks off in Dallas on April 25 and continues in other cities including Denver, D.C., and Boston, before concluding with two nights at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, alongside supporting acts Tycho and Matthew Dear.

Interpol is playing shows in Mexico, where they will be joined by Dry Cleaning, in addition to Europe, and the United Kingdom. Interpol will also perform headline sets at Just Like Heaven Fest in Los Angeles, Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City, and Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

The band started working on the new album, a follow up to the 2018 release Marauder, in London last year with producers Mark Ellis (Flood) and Alan Moulder (Flood & Moulder), known for their work together with Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, The Smashing Pumpkins, and The Killers.

Individually, the producers, who won the 2014 BRIT Award for the Foals album Holy Fire, have their own impressive credits. Moulder, who also mixed Interpol’s 2014 release El Pintor, has a catalog of work with The Cure, Foo Fighters, Moby, Arctic Monkeys, and more, while Ellis produced PJ Harvey’s To Bring You My Love and Is This Desire?, U2’s The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby, and Zooropa, and worked with artists like New Order, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, The Charlatans, and The Joy Formidable.

“We are overjoyed to announce Flood & Moulder will be producing and mixing the next Interpol record,” said guitarist Daniel Kessler in an earlier statement. “We are longtime admirers of their work and delighted to be in the studio with them.

The new album follows Marauder and Interpol’s 2019 EP, A Fine Mess in 2019, a compilation of tracks held over from the same sessions. In 2020, Banks also formed the group Muzz with Josh Kaufman and Matt Barrick and released a self-titled album.

4.25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum*

4.26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

4.28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

4.29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

4.30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

5.02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

5.03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom **

5.05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

5.06 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

5.07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit*

5.08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre*

5.10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

5.11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

5.13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*

5.14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

5.15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

5.21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven***

5.28 – Mexico City, MEX @ Palacio De Los Deportes****

6.08 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

6.09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6.11 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

6.12 – Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds Festival

6.14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse ***** SOLD OUT

6.15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse *****

6.16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

6.18 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

6.19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival

*plus TYCHO and Matthew Dear

** Matthew Dear

***plus The Shins, Modest Mouse, M.I.A and more

****plus Dry Cleaning

*****Molchat Doma

Photo: Atiba Jefferson