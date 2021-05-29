Gerry Beckley & Dewey Bunnell of America To Resume 50th Anniversary Tour Stalled by Pandemic

A conversation with the legendary songwriters on this long-awaited liberation from lockdown

They are one of this world’s most beloved and iconic bands, and have been seriously missed during the long season of lockdown, which caused them to stop their 50th anniversary tour when it was just getting started. Co-founded by Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, America has amassed a great songbook of timeless, cherished songs (including “Horse With No Name,” “Ventura Highway” and “Tin Man.”) as well as a vast network of fans around the world. They announced this week that they are thrilled that they can resume the tour at long last, starting in August, 2021.



It was last August of 2020 that they released “Remembering,” a new classic by Beckley with a lyric video. It was the centerpiece of their sprawling eight-disc anniversary box set Half Century. Like all their great songs, it’s beautifully resplendent with their perfect harmonies. It’s a delightful musical love-letter to the songs and records that inspired their journey from doo-wop through Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound to the sunshiney splendor of Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys.

“After 50 years together, this song is about the time spent looking back rather than looking forward…so much to be grateful for,” says Beckley, who produced and mixed the song with Jeff Larson.



America: Live at the London Palladium

Also last year, America streamed their November concert special America–Live at the London Palladium for the very first time. And in May of 2020, the book America, the Band: An Authorized Biography by journalist Jude Warne was published. It weaves original interviews with Beckley, Bunnell, and many others into a dynamic cultural history of America – both the band and the country.



Here’s a brief talk with Gerry and Dewey about this resumption of their anniversary celebration tour.

It’s great to have the two of you together again, especially with this news that you will resume your tour starting in August. Has this been your longest time ever away from the road?



GERRY BECKLEY: I have never before in my professional life had this much time off. A year and a half. The word “off” is misleading because I’ve remained quite busy with writing and recording, something that usually takes a back seat to our hectic travel and performing schedule.



DEWEY BUNELL: Most definitely this time between shows is unprecedented! We are now in our 51st year as a performing band with barely ever more than a month break a few times a year for holidays and vacations.



How was that for you, to be essentially grounded for so long?



DEWEY: I think for most people it helped not knowing actually how long the safety guidelines and work stoppage would be going into the shutdown. If we knew it was going to be 14 months, it may have been harder to endure. As each month passed, my mindset changed, slowly realizing it was going to be more of a marathon than simply a long-distance run. Thoughts and projections of when touring might resume seemed to change weekly, and I missed the travel/performance life more each month.



GERRY: At my age (68), I’ve been very grateful to have the extended time to share with friends and family.



During this time, have you done anything unexpected or new?



GERRY: This break has given me time to explore my photography. I’m working toward another gallery exhibit here in Sydney, Australia.



DEWEY: I spent more time with our horse for one thing, and I dabbled in a few artistic pursuits around the house, but it was actually ‘new and unexpected’ to have the opportunity to spend such a long period of time at home with my wife and pets every day for 14 months.



Beyond the performances and band camaraderie, is there anything you missed about touring?



DEWEY: There’s a certain rhythm and pattern to life that develops over decades on the road that I treat as a challenge. I’m a creature of habit, so airports and hotels and ground transport vehicles all have certain things in common that I respond to in a similar way each day that makes the experience more comfortable for me. I become more self-sustaining in many ways…doing laundry, carrying supplies and food items like a survivalist. The day is always focused on the evening show and it’s hard to beat the satisfaction I feel getting back to the room later in the evening after a successful show, leaving a happy audience headed home. Then it all starts again the following day.



GERRY: I’d say that missing my band and team has been the hardest part. We are all looking forward to feeling that energy from our fans and friends again.



You released “Remembering” in 2020. Will there be more new music on the horizon?



GERRY: There is always something on the horizon.



After such a long break from the road and from all your fans, how do you think it will feel when you take the stage on your first night back in August?

DEWEY: I’m prepared to be nervous because I have never really stopped having a bit of stage fright after all these years.



GERRY: I’m sure I’ll be thinking what a long, strange trip it’s been.