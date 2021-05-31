Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Miliano

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Miliano over Zoom video!

Uruguayan-artist Miliano recently dropped his first release of 2021, “Runaway”.

Miliano (born Maximiliano Cohan) is a guitar player, singer/songwriter born in Harlem, NY but spent his formative years in Uruguay. Now based in Miami, the young artist has solidified himself in the underground scene with a slow but steady output of releases, garnering New Music Friday features in 9 countries, including countries in North America, the EU and Africa.

Drawing off of a plethora of influences, he cites Lauryn Hill, Simple Plan, and Future as modern-day inspirations while also showing off his Uruguayan roots in the form of Alfredo Zitarrosa and Carlos Santana. For the last year, Miliano has been mentored by Enrique Iglesias who has helped progress his sound.

