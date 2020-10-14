Join musician and semi-pro comedian, Dave Barnes, as he explores some interesting perspectives on popular music on the first episode of 5 Hot Takes! On this episode, Dave covers Bryan Adam’s vocal performance on “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”, all the way to which instrument your child should start on.
Introducing Dave’s 5 Hot Takes
-
RELATED ARTICLES
Drew Holcomb’s 5 Hot Takes on Dave’s 5 Hot Takes Podcast
Musician Dave Barnes sits down with Americana king Drew Holcomb, from Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors. Get the...
James Bay’s 5 Hot Takes on Dave’s 5 Hot Takes Podcast
Dave Barnes sits down with Grammy nominated and Brit award winner James Bay to learn about James' 5...
Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Car Astor
Listen & Subscribe to BiB We had the pleasure of interviewing Car Astor over Zoom video! New...
Popular Posts
The Zen of John Prine (In Three Lines) by Jason Wilber
Paul Zollo - 4
John Prine's longtime guitarist on three essential Prine lines Jason Wilber. "Humor and sadness; joy and sorrow;...