Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Introducing Dave’s 5 Hot Takes

Join musician and semi-pro comedian, Dave Barnes, as he explores some interesting perspectives on popular music on the first episode of 5 Hot Takes! On this episode, Dave covers Bryan Adam’s vocal performance on “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”, all the way to which instrument your child should start on.

