After working together for two years, Joe Bonamassa and Epiphone Guitars introduce the new Epiphone Joe Bonamassa Les Paul Custom “Black Beauty.” Based on one of the rarest and most coveted guitars in the guitar hero’s collection- a 1958 Gibson Les Paul Custom- it is available now at all Authorized Gibson Dealers and at www.epiphone.com.

Bonamassa purchased the original 1958 Gibson Les Paul Custom in black when he visited Hauer Music in Centerville, Ohio and the guitar became one of his prized possessions.

Watch Joe Bonamassa demo his new Epiphone Les Paul Custom “Black Beauty” here or below.

Committed to producing affordable instruments for music lovers across the globe, Bonamassa and Epiphone went to work developing the guitar. “We based my new Epiphone signature on this 1958 Gibson Les Paul Custom,” he explains. “I made it a super playable instrument, throaty but clean, and the lead pick up just barks. I fell in love with it, it’s a great Black Beauty and you just play this thing into the ground. Epiphone did an excellent job re-creating this guitar and I’m excited to share it with everyone.”

Epiphone Joe Bonamassa Les Paul Custom “Black Beauty”

Features of this limited-edition creation include a 50’s neck profile for an era-correct feel, LP Custom bound body and neck, non-weight relieved Mahogany body, unique vintage tuners, Orange Drop® capacitors, CTS® potentiometers, two Epiphone ProBucker™ 2 and one ProBucker™ 3 pickups, Switchcraft® output jack, and classic black hardshell case with gold hardware and yellow gold plush lining.

“Working with Joe to recreate his 1958 Gibson Les Paul Custom Black Beauty was an incredible journey,” Cesar Gueikian, Chief Merchant Officer, Gibson said in a statement. “Every one of the guitars in Joe’s collection has a story. I encourage everyone to watch ‘The Collection’ with Joe Bonamassa on Gibson TV to learn more about this guitar.”

Street price is $799. You can find more information here. https://www.epiphone.com/Guitar/EPIFM5161/Joe-Bonamassa-Black-Beauty-Les-Paul-Custom/Ebony