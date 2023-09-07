Is Blink-182 Cryptically Teasing New Music?

Blink-182 fans suspect that several cryptic messages put out by the band are actually teasing new music. The band recently released a video on its website that has fans buzzing online. Posters are also plastered in a store window in Toronto that feature the words “One More Time…” as well as what many suspect are lyrics from an unreleased song.

“Do I have to die to hear you miss me?/ Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?/ I don’t want to act like there’s tomorrow/ I don’t want to wait to do this one more time,” the poster reads.

One Blink-182’s official website, text pops up that reads “Site closed for maintenance.” However, visitors will then be taken to a screen where a man in a hazmat suit cleans up a bathroom while muffled, heavy music plays. The bathroom is equipped with a TV and multiple references to the band. Fans assume that the music in the background is a new Blink-182 song that the band is planning to release soon.

In the video on the band’s website, a number appears on the wall. If fans text the number, they receive a message from the band themselves. “Helloooo it’s your favorite crappy rock band blink-182. make sure you click the link above so we can save your contact,” the message reads.

Blink-182 was touring in Europe, but several dates had to be postponed after drummer Travis Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, had to undergo “urgent fetal surgery.” The band is currently scheduled to perform in Antwerp, Belgium on September 8.

Blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge recently spoke to Fender and discussed the band’s upcoming studio album, which he called their “best.” “I think our album coming out is probably our best album we’ve ever made,” DeLonge said. “And the production that we brought on this tour, it’s finally the first perfect cohesive branding and symbol of everything that the band is about.

“It’s got the nostalgia in there, and the history in there, but it’s also got the fun, and reverence, and childhood, you know, kinda charm,” DeLonge continued. “And it’s got the rebellion, but it’s got all the technology, too.”

Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage