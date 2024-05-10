Miranda Lambert Shares Thoughts on Beyonce’s Success in Country Music: “We Have to Just Be Open”

Over the last few months, country music watched as singers who are not traditionally country took over the genre. There was Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, and of course, Beyonce. Thanks to her hit album, Cowboy Carter, the hitmaker watched as her stardom took over the genre. Seeming to pave the way for other artists to dabble in the rich history of country music, Miranda Lambert recently discussed the new wave of artists and how it is “better for all of us.”

Gaining recognition from the Grammy Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and the Country Music Association Awards, Lambert once found herself in the singing competition Nashville Star. Not winning the competition, the country singer never looked back as she released nine studio albums, with her latest, Palomino, hitting shelves back in 2022. Spending over 20 years in country music, Lambert is somewhat of an expert. So when discussing Beyonce stepping foot into country music, the singer admitted, “The more people that are interested in country music, the better for all of us.”

Miranda Lambert Names One Artist Who Helped Women In Country Music

Diving deeper into her statement, Lambert added, “We’ve always had a little bit of something for everyone, but it’s just kind of not been advertised that way. All these other kinds of artists are making country records [now], and if that brings more eyeballs to our little circle we have, I’m thankful. I think that we have to just be open.” And when looking at country music, she insisted, “Authenticity, that’s what I approve. And if that means country music right now and that’s authentic, then that’s all you can say.”

With Del Rey teasing her newest album, Lasso, which releases in September, Lambert explained how there is no better time for women in country music. “There’s been times where the women weren’t as uplifted as I would have liked and a time where they were, and I feel like we’re back in one of those times where it’s a little bit more fair of a playing field, and I’m very excited about that.”

While loving what Beyonce produced with Cowboy Carter, for Lambert—she pointed to Lainey Wilson for helping women succeed in the genre. “I think Lainey Wilson has a big part to do with that too. And I’m her biggest fan cheering her on and saying, ‘Run, girl, take the torch and run fast.’”

