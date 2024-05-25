Is Jelly Roll Cooking Up Something “Southern Fried” With MGK and Travis Barker? Country Star Talks Going from Rivals to Great Friends

Fans have been buzzing about some photos that have been floating around the internet of Jelly Roll, MGK, Yungblud, and Travis Barker lately. It looks like the four artists may be working on something together, which is interesting considering Jelly Roll’s past “beef” with MGK.

MGK is in the studio with Jelly Roll, Travis Barker and Yungblud. They’re working on something “southern fried” pic.twitter.com/Ju8KXdZHGy — Jesea Lee (@jesealeeshow) May 15, 2024

Taste of Country recently chatted with Jelly Roll about the very interesting photos. The country star was quick to verify that yes, they’re working on something together. In fact, he noted that he and MGK have worked together quite a bit in the past.

“That’s my buddy, man, we’re cookin’,” Jelly Roll said in the interview. “We work a lot, man. I’ve known of Kells 15 years, probably, 14 years since we were both on the underground hip-hop scene.”

Jelly Roll was mum on any additional information about the upcoming collab, but he did talk a bit about his and MGK’s competition from back in the day.

Jelly Roll and MGK Used To Be Rivals

It’s hard to imagine that someone as loveable as Jelly Roll could have beef with anybody. According to the “Save Me” hitmaker, it was all rooted in the competitive energy that is very common in the hip-hop world.

“We were both just trying to sell 200 tickets to a bar on the Short North in Columbus, Ohio,” Jelly Roll told Taste of Country. “Hip-hop was competitive back then, so of course, we’d beef like two white rappers… ‘There’s only enough room for one white rapper at the time…’ But we’ve turned out to be really, really great friends.”

That’s heartwarming to hear. And it’s exciting to hear that Jelly Roll is working on something with MGK. However, only one of the four photos caught Jelly Roll with MGK, so it isn’t clear if he’s also going to be collaborating with Yungblud and Travis Barker.

