Second Volume of Late Who Bassist John Entwistle’s ‘Rarities Oxhumed’ Compilation Series Due Out Soon

A second volume of rare solo recordings by late Who bassist John Entwistle will be released on August 2. Rarities Oxhumed – Volume Two is a 13-track compilation featuring alternate or remixed versions of songs from Entwistle’s solo work. It also boasts live versions of Who tunes that the bassist played with his side band.

The new album follows the similar Rarities Oxhumed – Volume One collection, which was released in October 2022. Both compilations were curated by Entwistle’s close friend Steve Luongo, who played drums in the legendary bassist’s solo group, and also served as his producer and business partner.

“When I agreed to do two volumes of John Entwistle rarities, I knew volume two had to be even better than volume one,” Luongo said in a statement. “It is!”

Five tracks on Rarities Oxhumed – Volume Two are studio recordings that are either alternate version or remixes of songs that first appeared on Entwistle’s final solo album, Music for Van-Pires (2000). The other eight tracks include live renditions of The Who’s “Real Me,” “Long Live Rock,” “Whiskey Man,” “Had Enough,” and “Heaven and Hell.”

Also featured is what’s described as “an epic version” of Mose Allison’s “Young Man Blues,” a song The Who frequently played in concert.

So far, two advance tracks from Volume Two have been made available via streaming services and on YouTube, a video mix of the Music for Van-Pires tune “Endless Vacation” and the live version of “Had Enough.” “Had Enough” is an Entwistle-penned song that The Who recorded for their 1978 album Who Are You.

Release Details

Rarities Oxhumed – Volume Two will be released on CD and can be pre-ordered now. The album also will be available in various bundles that feature either a collectible keychain or necklace. In addition, a two-CD set featuring both volumes of Rarities Oxhumed also can be purchased.

The Ox Box Set

The new compilation follows the May 2024 release of The Ox Box Set, a six-CD collection featuring Entwistle’s first six solo albums—Whistle Rymes (1972), Rigor Mortis Sets In (1973), Mad Dog (1975), Too Late the Hero (1981), and The Rock (1996).

Each disc in the box set features multiple bonus tracks, including demos, alternate takes, outtakes, and single mixes.

More About Entwistle

Entwistle was widely regarded as one of the best bassists in rock history. His deft and fluid playing earned him the nickname Thunderfingers.

While guitarist Pete Townshend always was The Who’s main songwriter, Entwistle contributed between one and three tunes to most of the band’s albums. He was known for his darkly humorous songs, including such Who gems as “Boris the Spider,” “Heaven and Hell,” and “My Wife.”

Since he began amassing a backlog of songs not recorded by The Who, Entwistle began recording solo albums, starting in the early 1970s.

Entwistle died of a heart attack in June 2002 at age 57.

Rarities Oxhumed – Volume Two Track List: