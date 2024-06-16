Watch ‘American Idol’ Runner-up Will Moseley Nail Cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car”

While landing a spot on American Idol, Will Moseley wanted nothing more than a chance to perform in front of judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry. But unknown to the singer at the time, his voice and lovable character helped carry him through the entire show. Although the stardom surrounding American Idol seemed like a whirlwind for the contestant, it finally hit him as he found himself in the final two. Ultimately, Abi Carter took the crown as the next American Idol. But for Moseley, he walked away a winner as he continues to showcase his voice by covering hit songs like Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”

Originally released in the 1980s, Chapman’s “Fast Car” saw a resurgence when she took the stage with Luke Combs at the Grammy Awards for a special duet. Having a love for the song, Moseley decided to also cover the song while sitting on the couch with a guitar in his hand. Letting his voice fill the room, fans gushed over the performance, writing, “You can feel it. Dude is destined. Dam where yall live, I wanna chill with you guys before he is a huge star.” Another person wrote, “Keep it up!! Amazing voice that I could listen to all day.”

Will Moseley Finds “Contentment” With Finishing Second On ‘American Idol’

As for his time on American Idol, Moseley might have finished second, but he saw himself as a winner. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “I don’t see second place as a loss for me. I’ve become such good friends with everyone. The cool thing is getting to do something you want to do. There’s contentment in that.”

Wanting to continue his career in music, Moseley found the silver lining in finding an audience on American Idol. “This show has provided me a platform. It’s provided me an audience. I want to hit the ground running and play as many shows as I can. It’s been a whirlwind, and everything is up in the air. But I know it will all work itself out in due time.”

Looking to book concerts and hire a manager, Moseley’s time in the spotlight isn’t over as he shares his love for classic songs and hopes to make some himself.

