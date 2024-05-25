Watch: Blake Shelton Can’t Stop Listening to His New Country Banger With Post Malone

Although dabbling in numerous genres over the years, Post Malone has set his eyes on country music. And wasting no time, the singer already released his new song “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen, performed at stagecoach, and took the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards. While continuing to tease fans with country songs, many have called for a full-length album. And that album might not be far off as Malone once again teased a new song featuring country singer Blake Shelton.

On May 23, fans rushed to Malone’s Instagram page as he dropped just a taste of a new song featuring Shelton. The song revolved around partying on a Friday night with lyrics like “I’m ’bout to get on a buzz/I’m ’bout to get on a roll. I’ve been breaking my back, just keepin’ up with the Joneses/Y’all know what I mean, y’all know how it goes.“

With Malone excited about the new song, it appears that Shelton is also thrilled about what they produced. Sharing his own video on Instagram, Shelton grooves with the music and even cheers to the song. Again, fans loved the idea of a collaboration between Malone and Shelton as comments read, “Post Malone really just making songs with every popular country artist rn.” Another person added, “Don’t ever change! Best music especially with the one and only Gwen!! u guys! Miss u guys on the voice ain’t the same watching without u two.”

Post Malone Promises A Country Album Is On The Way

Fans weren’t the only ones sharing their excitement as Gwen Stefani also commented on the song, writing, “Can’t handle this much cool and cute!! Super fan alert!”

While not giving away too many details about a country album, Malone promised fans it was on the way. Back in April, the singer discussed the album on a Twitch livestream. At the time, he revealed, “Country record is coming. I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville. It’s so f***ing sick, but it’s not out.”

Having proven his wide range in music, it is only a matter of time before Malone finds himself dominating yet another genre.

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)