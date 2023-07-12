Is Jessica Simpson Making a Musical Comeback?

Could it be that Jessica Simpson is ready to tackle the music industry once again? The singer and actress has been trending online for a few weeks due to her incredible transformation and candid interviews she’s recently been giving.

Speaking with Bustle recently, the 42-year-old opened up about the idea of exploring the music world after leaving it back in 2010. “It boggles my mind that I’ve stayed relevant and that people are curious,” she told the outlet. “Because I have not entertained. I have not entertained at all.”

Simpson revealed she had had quite a health scare back in June that unfortunately landed her in the emergency room in June. Although she was okay in the end, she believes it was stress from flying back and forth to Nashville, which was three times in a span of a month. Apparently, she has been considering moving to Nashville in hopes of rebooting her musical career.

She did admit that her time is limited now that she is a mother and a busy successful fashion mogul. In 2021, Simpson bought her company back, which she had initially sold for $117 million in 2015.

“I’m doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage. And they’ve never seen me [perform],” she stated.

“I have my daughter taking a private plane with North West to go see Katy Perry in Vegas. And inside I’m like, She was supposed to see me first. Then I’m like, This is not competitive, Jessica. Let your daughter enjoy Katy Perry. But there’s moments that make me want to do it — for them to see that color of me.”

Simpson first began her career after signing with Columbia Records in 1997 at the young age of seventeen. She released her debut studio album, Sweet Kisses, in 1999, which sold a whooping two million copies in the US alone. She released her second top 20 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with her single “Irresistible” from her second studio album of the same name, released in 2001.

Simpson’s third studio album, In This Skin, released in 2003 was also successful, selling three million copies in the US. She went on to release her fifth studio album, A Public Affair, in 2006 and Do You Know in 2008, all while making her acting debut in films The Duke of Hazzard and Employee of the Month.

One of her most successful projects was her MTV hit Newlyweds which he starred alongside her then-husband Nick Lachey. The couple tied the knot in 2002 but quickly got divorced in 2006. Still, the show remains popular to this day with several clips of the infamous show going viral on TikTok, despite it airing years ago.

Now, Simpson is thriving better than she has, sharing her life with her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, and their three children, 11-year-old Maxwell, 10-year-old Ace Knute, and 4-year-old Birdie Mae. “I’m still that person,” she said of her time on Newlyweds.

“Honestly, if Eric told me I had to do all the laundry, I would still throw it over the banister and throw a hissy fit.”

So, could it be that she’s taking the big step and moving to Nashville to create new music? I’m sure her fans wouldn’t be opposed to it.

(Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)