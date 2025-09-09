“Is This Real Life?” Carrie Underwood Leads a Performance of Worship at Her Home Church in Tennessee

Those in Carrie Underwood’s church congregation got a special treat at a recent service. The American Idol alum and judge recently led the congregants in a performance of “Pour Your Spirit Out” at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin, Tennessee.

Videos by American Songwriter

Thrive Worship, the band who penned the Christian tune, shared a video of the performance on Instagram. In the clip, Underwood, backed by a church choir, passionately sings as she sways and dances on stage.

“POV: Carrie Underwood leading worship with a song that you wrote,” the band wrote alongside the video. In the caption, Thrive Worship added, “Is this real life?? We are so thankful to see how God is using this song in His church. What an honor.”

It’s not the first time Underwood has led worship at her church. Last year, the country star took the church stage to perform Bethel Music’s “Goodness of God.”

Carrie Underwood’s Faith

Underwood, who grew up singing in her Oklahoma church, has never been shy about sharing her faith. In fact, the singer released a gospel album, My Savior, in 2021.

“These were just songs I grew up singing,” Underwood told NPR of the hymns she included on the album. “… I can hear the congregation singing, and I can hear certain voices of people that I grew up with who would be behind my left shoulder or that one lady that always kind of slid around and scooped her notes all over the place, the people that would sing harmony.”

In making the album, Underwood said she hoped to introduce “some of these very old hymns to a new generation.” With that being said, though, the singer was only concerned with one listener throughout the process

“When I made this album, I’m performing for an audience of one… The whole time I was in the studio, any time I get to sing these songs, I close my eyes and I’m the only person in the room. It’s my heart for God. And I love that,” she said. “It is a different feeling. It’s happy and it’s deep. And I feel like I’m making my relationship better and deeper with God when I’m singing these songs.”

Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images